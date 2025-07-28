Peace Pact: Post Malone's Ex Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park Drops Bitter Custody Battle, Strikes Secret Custody Deal Over 3-Year-Old Daughter
Post Malone’s private family drama has finally reached a truce.
The chart-topping musician, real name Austin Post, has officially resolved a nasty custody battle with his ex-fiancée and mother of his child, Hee Sung Park, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dropping Her Case
According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets, Park dropped her case after reaching a private settlement with the hitmaker, with whom she shares a three-year-old daughter with.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Park went to court seeking a new custody arrangement as well as court-sanctioned child support for their daughter, who is only identified in court documents as "DDP."
Park claimed she and the I Had Some Help hitmaker had once been engaged and lived together but had since broken up, leaving parenting decisions and finances unresolved.
The sudden dismissal of the case suggests a deal was hammered out behind the scenes, likely involving both financial terms and visitation arrangements.
No public details have been released, and neither side has commented on the matter.
While the dust settles on that dispute, Post’s love life remains anything but quiet.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, the Circles singer was spotted packing on the PDA with a mystery woman shortly after his split with Park went public, fueling rumors that he had quickly moved on and causing speculation there may have been overlap in the relationships.
Post's Past Legal Drama
This is not the only legal dispute involving a former partner Post Malone has found himself embroiled in.
He was previously sued by former girlfriend Ashlen Diaz in a brutal palimony case that included allegations of physical and emotional abuse, as well as allegations that the singer carried on an affair behind Diaz's back.
Post Malone and Ashlen Diaz initially agreed to a $350,000 settlement before talks fell apart in early 2024. The legal action is ongoing.
Landlord Legal Drama
What Does Melania Know? Mystery Over First Lady's Ties to Epstein — as Trump's Wife Insists Disgraced Pedo Had Nothing to Do With How She Met Prez at New York's Kit Kat Club
And it’s not just exes he’s had trouble with.
The Grammy-nominated artist was also sued by a luxury homeowner who accused him of leaving a rented $21 million Los Angeles mansion in shambles.
That case claimed Malone caused significant damage to the property during his stay and failed to cover costs when the lease ended.
Post actually struck first, suing the landlord for allegedly refusing to return his massive $338,000 security deposit.
According to court documents, Malone claimed the property owner made up bogus damage charges to keep the cash after he moved out of the $26 million Brentwood mansion.
Despite the mounting legal drama, Post is showing no signs of slowing down. The rapper is set to return to the stage on August 8, 2025, headlining the Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, before continuing on to the Sziget Festival in Budapest.
While his personal life continues to make headlines, the Better Now artist seems focused on keeping his career, and his image, intact.
Whether the courtroom chaos stays behind him is another story entirely.