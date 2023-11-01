Post Malone's Ex-GF Demanded Support After Allegedly Catching Rapper Cheating on Yacht: Lawyer

Post Malone’s ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz hired lawyers to demand support from the rapper after allegedly finding out he cheated on her. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diaz’s former lawyers at the firm Martorell Law revealed the allegations as part of their effort to keep their lawsuit against Post and Diaz alive.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Post and Diaz dated from 2015 to 2018. In the lawsuit, Martorell Law said Diaz hired the firm to seek palimony from Post after they split. Palimony is a term used for support paid to a partner even if the parties were never married.

Article continues below advertisement

The firm said it worked on negotiating a deal with Post and his team. However, the lawyers accused Post of convincing Diaz to drop her lawyers and work out a private deal. Diaz dismissed her lawyers. Days later, she signed a $350k deal with Post that resolved all their issues.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Martorell Law accused Post of improperly interfering in the situation and demanded a cut of the $350k paid out. The rapper argued he had no control over Diaz and demanded the case be dismissed. His lawyers labeled the lawsuit “frivolous, unreasonable, and without foundation.”

In response, Martorell Law filed a bombshell motion that argued Post did have control over Diaz. The firm said Post had been abusive to Diaz during their relationship. Diaz’s former lawyers said they had evidence to prove the claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The firm said Post “pressured and coerced” his ex to drop them “in order to avoid paying a higher settlement sum, and in order to continue manipulating his victim, Defendant Diaz, using his money, power, and control over her to prevent her story from being shared with the world and to avoid near-certain litigation." “Defendant Diaz, unfortunately, gave in to such duress (as victims often do), to her own detriment, separating her from legal representation she desperately needed,” the motion read.

Article continues below advertisement

The firm said the evidence they possessed included photos and texts that showed “physical abuse” within Post and Diaz’s relationship and “emotional abuse and control within the” relationship. The lawyers continued, “It simply cannot be the case that one of the world’s most powerful celebrities with a documented history of physical and emotional abuse towards his romantic partner uses his power and money to deprive her of legal representation.”

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Now, in a newly filed motion, the firm continued to fight Post’s motion to dismiss their lawsuit. The firm said the evidence they have presented is enough for their case to move forward. In addition, the firm decided to drop a bombshell in their motion.

The lawyers said they believe Post is a “relatively good person overall” but “like many people in their early 20s likely in their first adult relationship (as Mr. Post was in 2018), Defendant Post almost certainly had moments he is not proud of.” The firm claimed Post left Diaz “powerless and money-less after he was caught red-handed on a yacht by TMZ with another woman in the midst of an alleged unfaithful tryst.” Post has yet to respond to the allegations. A judge has yet to rule.