‘Shocked and Horrified’: Post Malone’s Ex-GF Rushes to Court After Allegations Rapper ‘Physically’ Abused Her During Relationship Were Exposed

Post Malone’s ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz has demanded court records that discuss the alleged abuse she suffered during her relationship with the musician be sealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diaz said she was “shocked and horrified” after finding out her former lawyer had revealed certain information she believed was confidential.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, a law firm named Martorell Law sued Post Malone [real name: Austin Post] and his ex-girlfriend. The firm said Diaz hired them to seek palimony support from Post following their breakup. The two dated from 2015 to 2018. Palimony is support paid to partners who were never married. Martorell Law said it worked hard on the case only for Post to convince Diaz to drop them and work out a private deal with him. The law firm said they were cut out of commissions due to Post’s actions.

Post eventually paid Diaz $350k to settle the matter. Post has argued he had no control over Diaz’s decision. He demanded the case be thrown out. Post called the claims “frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation.” Diaz filed her own motion asking the court to dismiss the case.

Earlier this month, Martorell Law filed a motion fighting Post’s attempt to dismiss the case. The filing included bombshell allegations about the musician. The firm argued Post did indeed have the ability to control his ex-girlfriend. The lawyers claimed to have proof that Post had been abusive to Diaz during their relationship.

The motion argued that Post did have control over his ex due to his alleged past physical and emotional abuse of her. The firm said Post “pressured and coerced” his ex to drop them “in order to avoid paying a higher settlement sum, and in order to continue manipulating his victim, Defendant Diaz, using his money, power, and control over her to prevent her story from being shared with the world and to avoid near-certain litigation.”

“Defendant Diaz, unfortunately, gave in to such duress (as victims often do), to her own detriment, separating her from legal representation she desperately needed,” the motion read. The firm asked for permission to amend the lawsuit to include new allegations including text and photos. The lawyer who represented Diaz said during their time together she, “informed me that she suffered from acts of domestic abuse during her dating relationship with Defendant Post.”

The lawyer said he had photographic and text evidence that showed “physical abuse within” Post and Diaz’s relationship and “emotional abuse and control within the” relationship. The attorney said he said the evidence also showed the musician used his position as “one of the most famous musicians in the world to ensure Ms. Diaz did not work, did not make her own money, did not celebrate certain competitive musicians, did not interact with certain men, and did not have independence.”

The firm added, “It simply cannot be the case that one of the world’s most powerful celebrities with a documented history of physical and emotional abuse towards his romantic partner uses his power and money to deprive her of legal representation.” In her recent motion, Diaz said she “was shocked and horrified to see” the motion filed by the law firm. She said it, “contained confidential information protected from disclosure under attorney-client privilege that I do not want publicized.”

Diaz pleaded for the filings by the law firm be sealed. She argued Post could be harmed if the allegations were widely disseminated. A judge has yet to rule.