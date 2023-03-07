Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Post Malone
Exclusive

Post Malone Fighting ‘Frivolous’ $787k Lawsuit Over Private Palimony Settlement With Ex-Girlfriend Ashlen Diaz

post malone fighting frivolous lawsuit ex girlfriend ashlen diaz palimony pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 7 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Post Malone has demanded the lawsuit filed against him by his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz’s lawyers be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper has asked a federal court judge to dismiss all claims brought by the law firm Martorell Law.

Article continues below advertisement
post malone ex girlfriend sued lawyers owed portion palimonypng
Source: MEGA

Last year, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend claiming the two conspired to stiff them on commissions.

Martorell Law said Ashlen hired them to go after Post for support after their 2018 breakup. The two dated for 3 years and Ashlen believed she was owed palimony from the rapper — which is a term for support paid to a partner after a split when the two parties were never married.

Article continues below advertisement
post
Source: MEGA

In the lawsuit, Martorell Law said Ashlen agreed to pay them a percentage of any settlement she reached with Post. The firm said it spent time on the case only to have Post convince Ashlen to drop her lawyers and work out a private settlement with him.

Martorell Law said Post agreed to pay Ashlen $350k to settle her claims, which the firm wants a cut of. The lawsuit not only seeks to be paid the commission, but the firm wants additional damages.

MORE ON:
Post Malone
Article continues below advertisement

Recently, they asked for a default judgment against Post in the amount of $787k. Post rushed to court claiming he had only recently become aware of the lawsuit and had no intention of blowinf off the case.

The judge ordered that Post would have additional time to answer. Now, he has filed his response and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

post malone ex girlfriend sued lawyers owed portion palimony png
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Post’s powerhouse lawyer Larry Stein filed the rapper’s answer in the case. In his filing, Post argued that any damages the firm suffered were caused by third parties outside his control — and were not caused by him.

Further, Post said the “alleged damages are speculative, vague, and/or uncertain.” He called the claims “frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation.”

post malone fighting frivolous lawsuit ex girlfriend ashlen diaz palimony
Source: mega

Post demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out and the law firm not be awarded a dime from their complaint. The rapper’s ex Ashlen previously moved to dismiss the case. A judge has yet to rule.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.