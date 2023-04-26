Post Malone Sues Ex-Landlord For Refusing To Return $338k From Security Deposit On $26 Million Mansion

Post Malone accused the owner of his former Brentwood rental pad of wrongfully withholding $338k from his security deposit and now he’s taken the matter to court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the musician’s company Posty Touring has filed a lawsuit against a company called DK Developments.

In the suit, Post accused the defendants of breach of contract. The musician’s lawsuit seeks damages in the amount of $338,419.28 plus interest. In the suit, Post’s company said the company breached the rental agreement dated May 17, 2022, by “improperly withholding at least $338,419.28” of his $400k security deposit. “Defendant grossly overstated amounts of claimed damages, deducted for items that are plainly not deductible under the Lease of California law, and failed to provide supporting documentation of claimed damages for multiple request,” the suit read.

Post’s company “does not dispute that Defendant is permitted to withhold $50,469,66 for utility payments,” as well as $11k for two extra days under the lease. The suit said the defendant has wrongfully withheld $338k. The property in question is a 8-bedroom, 14-bathroom, 12,800 sq. ft. pad worth $26 million.

The listing reads, “An expansive compound of enormous style, sumptuous amenities, and exceptional privacy, this remarkable estate is designed for lavish entertaining both indoors and out.” It added, “The prime Brentwood property comprises park-like grounds of nearly an acre complete with a pond, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, sport court, guest house, movie theatre, gym, office, spacious decks, terraces, and lawns for entertaining, and a majestic seven-bedroom main residence.”

The lease ran from March 2022 to September 2022. The defendant has yet to respond to the lawsuit. As RadarOnline.com first reported, aside from the drama with the landlord, Post has been battling it out with lawyers who once represented his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz.

Last year, Martorell Law sued Post and his ex-girlfriend claiming the two conspired to stiff them on commissions owed. The firm said Ashlen hired them to go after Post for support after their 2018 breakup. Post’s ex believed she was owed palimony, which is a term for support paid to a partner when the parties were never married.

The firm accused Post of convincing Ashlen to drop her lawyers. Then, he reportedly paid her $350k to settle her claims. In their suit, Martorell Law claimed they were never paid their cut. Post had demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out of court. The case is ongoing.