Post Malone Splits With Secret Fiancée — And The Singer Has Already Been Spotted Packing on the PDA With His New Girlfriend In a Bar
Post Malone has revealed he split with his secret fiancée and baby mama – by packing on the PDA with his newest lady at a bar.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, real name Austin Post, was spotted at a bar in Idaho with the woman, which was documented by fans and shared on social media.
Earlier in the week, a new TikTok showed the singer, 29, and his newest girlfriend at a bar sitting on the upper level watching the live music.
At one point, Malone noticed the fans below and gave them a wave.
The text on the video said: "Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar and saying hi to you."
Fans of the Better Now singer were quick to notice the woman hanging on his arm isn't his ex-fiancee, allegedly named Jamie.
One fan wrote: "That's not Jamie."
Another commented: "That's not his baby mama, but that is a different Asian girlfriend. Clearly, him and Jamie didn't work out."
A third said: "Why isn’t he with Jamie? This makes me sad."
A fourth added: "Why is the new (girlfriend) hanging on him like that? He didn’t even give it time."
According to TMZ, Malone and his ex-fiancee went their separate ways at the end of 2024.
Not too long after, the rockstar turned country singer was spotted with his new lady, reportedly named Christy Lee, in January 2025 while out in Rome.
Lee is reportedly a student at Parsons School of Design and lives in New York City.
Despite being engaged to one of the biggest musicians at the moment, Malone's now ex-fiancee remained out of the spotlight, as well as their young daughter.
The musician and his ex welcomed their first child sometime in early 2022.
Even though Malone and his baby mama kept their romance private, the singer hasn't always been shy when it came to talking about her and their daughter.
On an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast in August 2023, the rocker revealed details about his proposal - and how he got denied at first.
He said: "It was in [Las] Vegas. I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, 'Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff.
"And she said, 'No.' She’s like, 'Ask me tomorrow,' and I was like, 'All right.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice."
Malone also gushed over his now ex-fiancee's "massive" heart and how he always wanted to have a family.
He said: "I've always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like No. 1 mom in the f------ universe."
The cause for Malone's split with his ex-fiancee isn't known yet.