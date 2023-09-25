Post Malone Sued Over Alleged ‘Extensive’ Damage Done to $21 Million LA Mansion Rental
Post Malone has been slapped with a countersuit over alleged “extensive” damage caused to a mega-mansion in Los Angeles that he rented, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a company named DK Developments has demanded Post’s company, Posty Touring, cough up unspecified damages in court.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in April, Post’s company sued the owner of his former rental for allegedly withholding $338k from his security deposit.
The musician rented an 8-bedroom, 14-bathroom, 12,800 sq. ft. pad worth $26 million home in Brentwood, California from March 2022 to September 2022.
The listing for the home in question reads, “The prime Brentwood property comprises park-like grounds of nearly an acre complete with a pond, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, sport court, guest house, movie theatre, gym, office, spacious decks, terraces, and lawns for entertaining, and a majestic seven-bedroom main residence.”
In his lawsuit, Post accused DK Developments of breaching their deal by “improperly withholding at least $338,419.28” of his $400k security deposit.
“Defendant grossly overstated amounts of claimed damages, deducted for items that are plainly not deductible under the Lease of California law, and failed to provide supporting documentation of claimed damages for multiple requests,” the suit read.
Post said he understood that DK Developments was allowed to withhold $50k for utility payments and another $11k for two extra days he stayed at the pad beyond the lease.
The rapper demanded $338k in damages plus his legal fees covered.
Now, DK Developments has denied all allegations in the lawsuit brought by Post.
The company then filed a countersuit claiming that when Post left the home needed “extensive damages” that required cleaning. The landlord said it was owed $421,534.62 for the cleanup and utility bills.
DK Developments demanded unspecified damages from Post in its newly filed suit. The musician denied the claims and has moved to dismiss the countersuit.
A judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Post faced accusations he physically abused his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz in a separate lawsuit.
A law firm claimed to have photos and text messages to prove Diaz was abused and controlled by Post during their relationship.
Diaz rushed to court pleading for the filings to be sealed — which the judge signed off on last week. The case is ongoing.