EXCLUSIVE: Post Malone's Split Turns NASTY as Ex-Fiancée Hee Sung Park Reneges on 50/50 Custody Deal Over Their 2-Year-Old Daughter
Post Malone made a stunning transition to country last year, but now the 29-year-old I Had Some Help hitmaker is singing the blues as his ex-fiancée is dragging him to court seeking full physical custody of their toddler, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, to whom Malone got engaged in 2021 before splitting late last year, served him court papers in Los Angeles on April 18 seeking a new custody arrangement as well as court-sanctioned child support for their daughter, whom she identified only as "DDP" and who turns 3 on May 26.
A source told RadarOnline.com the battle has already turned nasty, with Malone launching a preemptive strike two days before Park filed custody papers of his own in Utah, where the couple had made their home before it all fell to pieces.
"Post and Hee reached an original 50/50 custody agreement through lawyers, not through the courts," said the source.
"But Hee moved with their daughter to California earlier this year, and Post believed it was a tactical move on her part to gain an upper hand, since California courts are likely to be more sympathetic to her petition.
"He never thought it would come to this, but he says he’s not rolling over to her demands."
In her filing, Park stated while she is seeking full physical custody, she would agree to joint legal custody while asking that the court "make orders for support and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."
And while Malone – who has moved on with 20-year-old social media star Christy Lee – is worth a whopping $50million, the source said it isn’t a matter of dollars and cents for him, but it’s still proving a major distraction as he launches his Big Ass Stadium Tour of outdoor sports stadiums.
"Post knows he doesn’t live the most stable life to always be there for his daughter, and she’s too young to go out on the road with him," said the source.
"But he wants to make sure she knows when she’s older that her daddy fought for her, no matter what the courts ultimately decide."