EXCLUSIVE: Post Malone's Split Turns NASTY as Ex-Fiancée Hee Sung Park Reneges on 50/50 Custody Deal Over Their 2-Year-Old Daughter

Post Malone made a stunning transition to country last year, but now the 29-year-old I Had Some Help hitmaker is singing the blues as his ex-fiancée is dragging him to court seeking full physical custody of their toddler, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, to whom Malone got engaged in 2021 before splitting late last year, served him court papers in Los Angeles on April 18 seeking a new custody arrangement as well as court-sanctioned child support for their daughter, whom she identified only as "DDP" and who turns 3 on May 26.