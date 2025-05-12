Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Post Malone
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Post Malone's Split Turns NASTY as Ex-Fiancée Hee Sung Park Reneges on 50/50 Custody Deal Over Their 2-Year-Old Daughter

Photo of Post Malone
Source: HEE SUNG PARK/TIKTOK; MEGA

Post Malone's split has intensified as Hee Sung Park backed out of 50/50 custody deal over their daughter.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Post Malone made a stunning transition to country last year, but now the 29-year-old I Had Some Help hitmaker is singing the blues as his ex-fiancée is dragging him to court seeking full physical custody of their toddler, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, to whom Malone got engaged in 2021 before splitting late last year, served him court papers in Los Angeles on April 18 seeking a new custody arrangement as well as court-sanctioned child support for their daughter, whom she identified only as "DDP" and who turns 3 on May 26.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Post Malone
Source: MEGA

Post Malone's ex filed for full custody and child support.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told RadarOnline.com the battle has already turned nasty, with Malone launching a preemptive strike two days before Park filed custody papers of his own in Utah, where the couple had made their home before it all fell to pieces.

"Post and Hee reached an original 50/50 custody agreement through lawyers, not through the courts," said the source.

"But Hee moved with their daughter to California earlier this year, and Post believed it was a tactical move on her part to gain an upper hand, since California courts are likely to be more sympathetic to her petition.

Article continues below advertisement
post malone divorce hee sung park custody dispute daughter
Source: MEGA

Christy Lee's new romance with Post Malone unfolds as his ex-fiancée drags him into a custody battle.

Article continues below advertisement

"He never thought it would come to this, but he says he’s not rolling over to her demands."

In her filing, Park stated while she is seeking full physical custody, she would agree to joint legal custody while asking that the court "make orders for support and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

And while Malone – who has moved on with 20-year-old social media star Christy Lee – is worth a whopping $50million, the source said it isn’t a matter of dollars and cents for him, but it’s still proving a major distraction as he launches his Big Ass Stadium Tour of outdoor sports stadiums.

Article continues below advertisement
post malone divorce hee sung park custody dispute daughter
Source: MEGA

Court papers filed in Utah reveal Malone's move to counter Hee Sung Park's custody petition.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Larry Strickland and Naomi Judd

Naomi Judd Once Fired Gun at Husband Larry Strickland After Learning About His Infidelity

Photo of Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin Rushed to the Hospital for Emergency Surgery Due to Ruptured Appendix

"Post knows he doesn’t live the most stable life to always be there for his daughter, and she’s too young to go out on the road with him," said the source.

"But he wants to make sure she knows when she’s older that her daddy fought for her, no matter what the courts ultimately decide."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.