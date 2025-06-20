EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Ambitions to Become Fashion Designer Like VIctoria Beckham 'Doomed Before They Even Start'
Money-hungry Duchess Meghan Markle is scheming to plunge head-first into the clothing business – but insiders are sneering at her chances of success, predicting that Prince Harry's wife won't make a ripple in the fashion world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old wannabe business mogul's launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, has been bumpy, with critics slamming it as totally unappealing to regular folk.
A bombshell revelation recently included the company facing an uncertain future as much of its output – including homemade jam, honey and cake ingredients – has not been restocked in almost two months.
Billionaire Dreams
That's got the ditzy duchess and mom of two scrambling for other ways to score cash, and Harry's wife declares she's champing at the bit to toss her hat into the ring as a clothing mogul – even though she failed to nab a trademark for that line of products since someone had already snapped up the name.
An insider said: "Meghan knows she's diving into one of the most ruthless industries in the world, but she's not going to let fear stop her.
"If anything, she's excited by the idea of shaking things up and taking on the mean girls and gatekeepers. She's even joked that she wants to become the next Anna Wintour or Victoria Beckham."
Brand Dreams
Despite a source close to the duchess denying the fashion play, RadarOnline.com has previously reported the iron-willed former TV B-actress and her henpecked 40-year-old hubby are fretting over their cash flow following a string of business setbacks and crushing legal defeats.
The royal family cut them off after they bad-mouthed the monarchy in scorching tell-all interviews, with King Charles now set to cut Harry out of his will.
A source added: "Meghan is deluding herself if she thinks she can waltz into the fashion world and become this overnight sensation.
"The people at the top of that food chain won't take kindly to some upstart coming in and trying to reinvent the wheel – let alone someone as hated and arrogant as Meghan."
Still, the dogged duchess feels if she could survive the Firm and the global backlash she triggered, she can handle anything, noted an insider.
They said: "She doesn't care who rolls their eyes or says she can't do it. She's never let that stop her before, so why start now?"