Sisters At War: Kourtney Kardashian Threatens To Finally Walk Away From Family's Reality Television Show Empire... Causing Constant Fights With Kim

For years, Kourtney Kardashian has had mixed feelings about her famous family's reality-TV empire, threatening to retire from The Kardashians and preferring to spend time with her kids and husband, Travis Barker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kourtney's been distancing herself for a while now," a source said. "And she's way happier for it. She thinks the whole fame game has gotten out of control, and she's not interested in being part of the circus anymore."