Home > Exclusives > Kourtney Kardashian
Exclusive

Sisters At War: Kourtney Kardashian Threatens To Finally Walk Away From Family's Reality Television Show Empire... Causing Constant Fights With Kim

Split photo of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian is believed to be done with the reality show that made her ultra-famous.

Aug. 10 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

For years, Kourtney Kardashian has had mixed feelings about her famous family's reality-TV empire, threatening to retire from The Kardashians and preferring to spend time with her kids and husband, Travis Barker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kourtney's been distancing herself for a while now," a source said. "And she's way happier for it. She thinks the whole fame game has gotten out of control, and she's not interested in being part of the circus anymore."

Not So Happy

Photo of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Source: MEGA

Travis Barker supports Kourtney as she distances from the family's reality empire.

Though 44-year-old Kim Kardashian has pooh-poohed reports of a rift, the source said the SKIMS founder is irate that Kourtney, 46, wants to abandon the family biz while continuing to profit from it with her Poosh and Lemme lines.

"Kim doesn't understand Kourt's mentality and thinks she's being a snob," said the insider. "After all, Kourtney got rich off Keeping Up With the Kardashians and became successful because of it. Kim reminds her that her brands would never have gotten off the ground if not for the family's name."

Photo of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim is fuming as Poosh and Lemme profit while Kourtney shuns the spotlight.

More specifically, Kim's name.

"Kim takes most of the credit," the insider claimed. "She thinks Kourtney is being hypocritical. They get in constant fights over it."

