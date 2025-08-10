Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > David Beckham
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Inside Story of How the Beckham Family Has Been Ripped Apart Amid Accusations David and Wife Victoria Have Been 'Relentless' Going After Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

Photo of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petz
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham just can't seem to leave their son and his wife alone.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Victoria Beckham and her soccer legend husband, David Beckham, have been downright scary in their fierce and constant attacks on their son Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

David, 50, and Victoria, 51, "have been relentless for the last five years, constantly going after Brooklyn and Nicola," claimed one well-placed source close to the situation. "There's been this ongoing pressure and criticism; they just can't seem to let Brooklyn and Nicola live their lives."

Bad blood was spilled even before Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish wedding at the billionaire heiress' Palm Beach family home, when the beautiful bride reportedly opted not to wear a gown from her mother-in-law's line.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Victoria Beckham and Nicola Petz
Source: MEGA

Peltz skipped Victoria's birthday to be with her dying grandmother.

Article continues below advertisement

But the infamous wedding dress drama is, the source said, "total b.s. Nicola ended up wearing Victoria's brand several times after the wedding because Nicola genuinely wanted to support her mother-in-law. But nothing is ever enough for Victoria."

She also reportedly felt snubbed when Peltz decided to spend time with her ailing grandmother, who died weeks later, rather than attend Victoria's star-studded 50th birthday bash in 2024.

Even though the 30-year-old actress and filmmaker tries to take the high road and insists the Beckhams are "great in-laws," the source pointed out, "When it comes to Nicola, there's no pleasing them."

Article continues below advertisement

Why The Attacks?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

Family friends said David's pressure campaign has only pushed son Brooklyn further away.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn, 26, has sided with his wife, of course. "If they're trying to win their son back, constantly attacking his wife is the worst possible way to go about it," the insider said. "The attacks, subtle or otherwise, are doing the opposite of what Victoria and David claim to want.

"People around them, friends of the family, are genuinely confused. They're asking, 'Why are they relentlessly hammering Brooklyn and Nicola?'"

"Brooklyn is just trying to create a beautiful life for himself and his wife," the insider added. "He doesn't deserve to be belittled or ignored for that. So now Brooklyn and Nicola are finally standing up for themselves."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
david corenswet hollywood hottest man ben affleck livid superman franchise

EXCLUSIVE: 'Superman' Star David Corenswet Hailed as 'The Hottest Man In Hollywood'... Leaving Ben Affleck 'Livid' After He Was Pushed Out of The Film's Franchise

chris martin begs dakota johnson second chance after tom brady sighting

EXCLUSIVE: Lights Will Guide You... Back to Chris Martin? Coldplay Frontman Begs Ex Dakota Johnson to Give Him Another Chance... After She Was Spotted Partying With World’s Most Eligible Bachelor Tom Brady

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn is standing firm as Victoria and David ramp up public attacks.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Which has shaken Mom and Dad.

"The Beckhams don't seem to know how to handle the fact that their son has a spine and a voice," the insider claimed. "The constant PR attacks are ripping the family apart. If anything, Victoria and David are just deflecting from issues in their own marriage. But Brooklyn? He's a good kid. And he deserves better than this."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.