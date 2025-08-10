EXCLUSIVE: The Inside Story of How the Beckham Family Has Been Ripped Apart Amid Accusations David and Wife Victoria Have Been 'Relentless' Going After Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham and her soccer legend husband, David Beckham, have been downright scary in their fierce and constant attacks on their son Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

David, 50, and Victoria, 51, "have been relentless for the last five years, constantly going after Brooklyn and Nicola," claimed one well-placed source close to the situation. "There's been this ongoing pressure and criticism; they just can't seem to let Brooklyn and Nicola live their lives."

Bad blood was spilled even before Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish wedding at the billionaire heiress' Palm Beach family home, when the beautiful bride reportedly opted not to wear a gown from her mother-in-law's line.