EXCLUSIVE: The Inside Story of How the Beckham Family Has Been Ripped Apart Amid Accusations David and Wife Victoria Have Been 'Relentless' Going After Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham and her soccer legend husband, David Beckham, have been downright scary in their fierce and constant attacks on their son Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
David, 50, and Victoria, 51, "have been relentless for the last five years, constantly going after Brooklyn and Nicola," claimed one well-placed source close to the situation. "There's been this ongoing pressure and criticism; they just can't seem to let Brooklyn and Nicola live their lives."
Bad blood was spilled even before Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish wedding at the billionaire heiress' Palm Beach family home, when the beautiful bride reportedly opted not to wear a gown from her mother-in-law's line.
But the infamous wedding dress drama is, the source said, "total b.s. Nicola ended up wearing Victoria's brand several times after the wedding because Nicola genuinely wanted to support her mother-in-law. But nothing is ever enough for Victoria."
She also reportedly felt snubbed when Peltz decided to spend time with her ailing grandmother, who died weeks later, rather than attend Victoria's star-studded 50th birthday bash in 2024.
Even though the 30-year-old actress and filmmaker tries to take the high road and insists the Beckhams are "great in-laws," the source pointed out, "When it comes to Nicola, there's no pleasing them."
Why The Attacks?
Brooklyn, 26, has sided with his wife, of course. "If they're trying to win their son back, constantly attacking his wife is the worst possible way to go about it," the insider said. "The attacks, subtle or otherwise, are doing the opposite of what Victoria and David claim to want.
"People around them, friends of the family, are genuinely confused. They're asking, 'Why are they relentlessly hammering Brooklyn and Nicola?'"
"Brooklyn is just trying to create a beautiful life for himself and his wife," the insider added. "He doesn't deserve to be belittled or ignored for that. So now Brooklyn and Nicola are finally standing up for themselves."
Which has shaken Mom and Dad.
"The Beckhams don't seem to know how to handle the fact that their son has a spine and a voice," the insider claimed. "The constant PR attacks are ripping the family apart. If anything, Victoria and David are just deflecting from issues in their own marriage. But Brooklyn? He's a good kid. And he deserves better than this."