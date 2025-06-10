EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Battle of the Beckhams — The Definitive Behind-Closed-Doors Account of the Family's Furious Feud With Nicola Peltz

The friends-starved Duke and Duchess of Sussex have infuriated former pals David and Victoria Beckham by forming an alliance with the British power couple's estranged son Brooklyn and his American heiress wife – and it's just one of the secrets behind the growing Beckham family feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics tell us the battle royal is also Prince Harry and spouse Meghan Markle's shot across the bow at his brother, Prince William, who has warmly embraced the Beckhams after their dramatic falling-out with the Sussexes.

"Victoria Beckham is probably saying, 'Why don’t they mind their own business? What do the Sussexes know about family?'" a Hollywood insider told RadarOnline.com, referring to Prince Harry and Markle's strained relationship with his kin.

"This is like a perfect storm. We have Meghan, a pot-stirrer, on one side, and we have Victoria, who is this explosive dynamite declaring war on the Sussexes. Victoria is very sensitive about her family and easily angered, so there is a lot going on here."