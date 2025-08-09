America's New Woke Goddess Sydney Sweeney Set to Rake in $10Millon as Face of Bud Light After Brand’s Trans Scandal
Blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney is rumored to be the next celebrity ambassador of Bud Light, RadarOnline.com can report.
Industry analysts say the Anyone But You star could turn the recent controversy over her American Eagle jeans campaign into an advantage, appealing to conservative consumers and possibly securing a lucrative endorsement deal.
Big payday
Experts estimate Sweeney could earn a payday of up to $10 million from Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, if a full-scale deal were struck.
The company has been working to recover from a 2023 advertising partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney that prompted widespread backlash.
The Mulvaney campaign, which featured the influencer dressed as Breakfast at Tiffany's character Holly Golightly to celebrate "day 365 of womanhood," sparked a boycott and resulted in a $1.4 billion loss in U.S. sales, with revenue falling 15.3 percent.
Sydney Sweeney could save Bud Light
Christopher Chatham, a celebrity endorsement deal expert at Manatt, called Sweeney a "compelling candidate" to help revive Bud Light's sales.
He told an outlet: "Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign delivered undeniable commercial impact — denim sales surged and the brand's stock climbed.
"That kind of performance makes her a compelling candidate for Bud Light, especially as the brand considers options in responding to past criticism. Beer brands pay for reach, resilience, and relevance — and Sweeney delivers all three, so it would not be surprising if a Bud Light endorsement deal were to approach or potentially reach the seven-figure range."
Anheuser-Busch
Anheuser-Busch has since sought to stabilize Bud Light through partnerships with high-profile figures including Peyton Manning, Emmitt Smith, and Post Malone. However, data shows the brand recovered only 1.2 percentage points of lost market share between May 2023 and February 2024.
Chief Executive Michel Doukeris acknowledged that rebuilding the customer base has been slower than hoped. "It's not at the fast pace that we were expecting or that we've been working for," he explained, "But nevertheless, progress is in place."
Fox News contributor Jimmy Failla was among the first to suggest Sweeney as a potential brand savior, writing in a Tuesday opinion piece: "Hire Sydney Sweeney to be your next pitchperson immediately because she's everything your brand needs to get back on its feet."
Backlash
Sweeney's American Eagle campaign, tagged with the slogan "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans", coincided with a 23 percent boost in the company's stock. However, the ad faced criticism from commentators who accused it of using racially coded language. Critics claimed the pun on "great genes" referenced Sweeney's ancestry and suggested eugenics-related undertones.
The backlash drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who defended the actress after learning she has been a registered Republican since June.
Trump said: "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves'. Go get 'em, Sydney!"
American Eagle denied the allegations, stating: "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story."
Sweeney, 27, also stood by the campaign, saying in a press release that the brand makes her feel "confident and comfortable in [her] own skin".