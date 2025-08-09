America's New Woke Goddess Sydney Sweeney Set to Rake in $10Millon as Face of Bud Light After Brand’s Trans Scandal

Industry analysts say the Anyone But You star could turn the recent controversy over her American Eagle jeans campaign into an advantage, appealing to conservative consumers and possibly securing a lucrative endorsement deal.

Blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney is rumored to be the next celebrity ambassador of Bud Light , RadarOnline.com can report.

Sydney Sweeney could make a huge sum if she signs on as the new face of Bud Light.

The Mulvaney campaign, which featured the influencer dressed as Breakfast at Tiffany's character Holly Golightly to celebrate "day 365 of womanhood," sparked a boycott and resulted in a $1.4 billion loss in U.S. sales, with revenue falling 15.3 percent.

The company has been working to recover from a 2023 advertising partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney that prompted widespread backlash.

Experts estimate Sweeney could earn a payday of up to $10 million from Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, if a full-scale deal were struck.

Anheuser-Busch is still looking to recover from the backlash in 2023.

"That kind of performance makes her a compelling candidate for Bud Light, especially as the brand considers options in responding to past criticism. Beer brands pay for reach, resilience, and relevance — and Sweeney delivers all three, so it would not be surprising if a Bud Light endorsement deal were to approach or potentially reach the seven-figure range."

Anheuser-Busch has since sought to stabilize Bud Light through partnerships with high-profile figures including Peyton Manning, Emmitt Smith, and Post Malone. However, data shows the brand recovered only 1.2 percentage points of lost market share between May 2023 and February 2024.

Chief Executive Michel Doukeris acknowledged that rebuilding the customer base has been slower than hoped. "It's not at the fast pace that we were expecting or that we've been working for," he explained, "But nevertheless, progress is in place."

Fox News contributor Jimmy Failla was among the first to suggest Sweeney as a potential brand savior, writing in a Tuesday opinion piece: "Hire Sydney Sweeney to be your next pitchperson immediately because she's everything your brand needs to get back on its feet."