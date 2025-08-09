Rapper T-Hood Dead at 33 After Being Fatally Shot at Georgia Home Following Eerie Instagram Video

The 33-year-old artist, whose real name was Tevin Hood, was attacked Friday, August 8, at a residence in Gwinnett County, Atlanta, Georgia.

Rapper T-Hood has been murdered after being shot at a home in Georgia, RadarOnline.com can report

Authorities confirmed that one person was detained for questioning at the scene, but no arrests have been made as of now. The investigation into the shooting remains active, and police have yet to release further details regarding the nature of the dispute or the individuals involved.

Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, he was rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries .

Family members confirmed his death as police continue to investigate the incident. Officers were called to the property on Lee Road around 7 p.m., where they found Hood suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hood’s music producer, Deddotwill, expressed his grief in an Instagram post. He wrote: "We was just on the phone all day I can’t believe you are gone. REST IN PEACE T-HOOD I LOVE YOU BROTHER."

The rapper’s death comes just weeks after he posted a comedy collaboration video on Instagram on July 21 for his song Grave Diggerz.

In the clip, Hood is dressed as a ghost, wearing a white sheet with red paint around the eye holes to resemble blood.

He laughed in the video and said: "Hello, are you still alive? We are dead down at the cemetery. come down to the cemetery I have a spot for you.

"All you have to do it die. Just die today. You die today you get to come and play — come on down."