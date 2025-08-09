'I Worked Closely With Prince Harry — He's Not the Man the Public Thinks He is'
A former aide to the Royal Family has spoken candidly about Prince Harry’s demeanor and recent controversies, offering both praise and sharp criticism in a new television special, RadarOnline.com can report.
Ailsa Anderson, who served as press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, reflected on her experiences with Harry in the Channel 5 documentary Prince Harry: My Terrible Year, which examines the fallout from the Duke of Sussex’s turbulent 12 months.
'Prince Harry: My Terrible Year'
The program focuses on the shockwaves caused by Harry’s explosive BBC interview after his request for UK-funded security was rejected.
The narrator remarked: "This side of Prince Harry is unfamiliar to those who have worked closely with him."
Anderson recalled her personal impressions from years of knowing him.
"My engagement and my experience with Prince Harry has only been positive," she said. "He is very warm and very engaging and kind, so only fond memories of him, truly. I think potentially it is almost a crossroads for him now, what does he do next?"
Ailsa Anderson
Anderson did not shy away from critiquing Harry’s recent media choices. She described the tell-all interview as "too impulsive", attributing the misstep to poor advice from his current team.
She contrasted his present situation with the support he once enjoyed within the Royal Household.
"The Royal family boasts a really fantastic team of advisors and diplomats," she noted, adding that Harry would have been accustomed to this level of guidance.
The former press secretary also expressed concern about Harry’s openness regarding King Charles' health and family disputes, warning that such candor could undermine trust within the royal circle. She suggested that some relatives may fear "private information would then be leaked" if he were welcomed back into the fold.
She said: "I think trust is paramount in every walk of life, if you can't trust your family, who can you trust?"
King Charles and Prince Harry
When asked whether reconciliation between King Charles and Harry was possible, Anderson offered pointed advice: “Stop being the victim and start being the hero of the piece, start writing your own script. I think people are just getting a little bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is.”
Prince Harry: My Terrible Year is set to air on Channel 5 at 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 9.
Recent allegations
Beyond the documentary, Harry is facing renewed scrutiny over allegations linked to his African charity, Sentebale.
RadarOnline.com recently reported that despite a UK Charity Commission investigation finding no evidence of systemic misconduct, more accusations of bullying and misogyny could emerge.
Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support vulnerable children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. The charity has been mired in internal disputes between the Duke, former trustees, and chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka over governance issues.
The conflict ultimately led to Harry’s resignation and a public investigation. The Charity Commission concluded there was “no evidence of widespread or systematic bullying or harassment, including misogyny or misogynoir,” but criticized all parties for damaging the charity’s reputation.
Dr. Chandauka had accused Harry of leading a campaign of bullying “at scale,” claims the prince has strongly denied. However, a source close to the Duke called the allegations “completely false” and “an attempt to discredit him.”