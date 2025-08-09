Prince Harry Howls He’s 'Raging' About 'Hostile Takeover of Life's Work' After Collapse of Race Scandal-hit Charity
Prince Harry is literally howling mad and "utterly devastated" over what he describes as a "hostile takeover" of his disaster-hit charity Sentebale, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex has also vowed never to be involved with the organization again while its current leadership remains in place, according to insiders.
A source claimed: "He has been acting like a toddler over his latest scandal, in his usual way. He's been throwing tantrums, phoning his staff in a rage, and howling in anger about how he feels like his philanthropic work has been torn away from him, instead of accepting any responsibility."
Is Harry Losing It?
Royal correspondent Rebecca English backed up the insider's account and said the royal exile has also been making "late-night phone calls from California" to supporters, furiously condemning what he sees as a loss of control over the charity he co-founded in 2006 in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.
"Harry, I am told, is 'utterly devastated,' spending hours on the phone from California to supporters late into the night, raging about a 'hostile takeover' of his 'life's work,'" she claimed.
Sentebale – meaning "forget-me-not" in Sesotho – was launched by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children affected by HIV and AIDS in southern Africa.
It was his first personal philanthropic venture, one he hoped would define his public work.
"His pride that he had managed to get this deeply personal project off the ground was clear to see," English said. "It was difficult not to be won over by his passion."
However, the charity has been rocked by internal conflict.
In March, Harry and several trustees, including close friend Mark Dyer, resigned after a public row with chair Sophie Chandauka, 46.
In a subsequent television interview, Chandauka accused the charity of fostering a culture of racism, misogyny, and bullying – claims later investigated by the Charity Commission.
The Commission said it found "no evidence" of widespread bullying but criticized both sides for allowing the dispute to play out so publicly.
Still, the fallout appears far from over.
"The saga has now resulted in such bitterness between the two camps," English claimed, adding "that many, including the prince himself, are privately predicting that the charity will not survive the fallout."
According to sources close to Harry, the duke believes Chandauka "forced" her way into power at his charity, and is unwilling to step down despite alleged governance issues.
"They claim she would rather see the charity go down in flames than admit she is guilty of mismanagement," English said.
Charity Chaos Continues
She reported Harry had personally attempted to mediate the conflict and offered to bring in independent legal counsel, but claims he was not allowed to submit evidence to the Charity Commission.
"One source close to the prince told me yesterday there was 'no way in hell' he would ever work with Sentebale again, or at least not while Sophie Chandauka and her new stool pigeons (new trustees) were in place," English claimed.
The duke is also reportedly weighing his legal and strategic options. According to English: "He would categorically not do it under the jurisdiction of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, which he has no faith in and would go as far as to say that he believes isn't fit for purpose."
Chandauka, a Zimbabwean-born corporate lawyer, has rejected claims of wrongdoing.
She has said she intended to make the charity more African-led and less reliant on "occasional charitable polo matches" and high-profile patrons.
She previously stated Harry's toxic public image post-Megxit was deterring donors.
"Sources I have spoken to in recent days say she is traumatized by what has happened and has been working desperately hard to support the charity," English reported.
With Sentebale due to file its public accounts by the end of August, English said sources close to Harry expect the figures to show it has "financially tanked."
"There are no winners in that," she concluded, also warning: "Not Harry, and certainly not the charity that works to help some of the poorest and most disadvantaged young people in the world."