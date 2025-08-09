Prince Harry Howls He’s 'Raging' About 'Hostile Takeover of Life's Work' After Collapse of Race Scandal-hit Charity

Royal correspondent Rebecca English backed up the insider's account and said the royal exile has also been making "late-night phone calls from California" to supporters, furiously condemning what he sees as a loss of control over the charity he co-founded in 2006 in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Harry, I am told, is 'utterly devastated,' spending hours on the phone from California to supporters late into the night, raging about a 'hostile takeover' of his 'life's work,'" she claimed.

Sentebale – meaning "forget-me-not" in Sesotho – was launched by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children affected by HIV and AIDS in southern Africa.

It was his first personal philanthropic venture, one he hoped would define his public work.

"His pride that he had managed to get this deeply personal project off the ground was clear to see," English said. "It was difficult not to be won over by his passion."

However, the charity has been rocked by internal conflict.