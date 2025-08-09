Trump Accused Of Displaying MORE 'Dementia' Signs as Prez Warns of a 'Great Depression' if His Tariffs Are Booted By the 'Radical Left Court' — 'He's Delusional!'

Donald Trump has raised more concerns about his mental health, after the president went on another rambling rant supporting his newly enacted tariffs, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Trump warned on Friday, August 8, that blocking his business policies would lead to an economic collapse not seen since the Great Depression.

Dozens of countries faced a sudden surge in import taxes as the tariffs took effect. Goods from more than 60 countries and the European Union are now subject to tariff rates of 10% or higher. Products from the EU, Japan, and South Korea are taxed at 15 percent, while imports from Taiwan, Vietnam, and Bangladesh are taxed at 20 percent. Many economists have cautioned the extreme new taxes could put the U.S. economy into a tailspin, but Trump took to his Truth Social platform to say the exact opposite.

Old man Donald Trump is babbling about his tariffs as if they're not what's going to be what sends us into another Great Depression.



This guy is inept and he's the disgrace. pic.twitter.com/5xFoazc97q — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 8, 2025

"Tariffs are having a huge positive impact on the Stock Market. Almost every day, new records are set," he posted. "In addition, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are pouring into our Country’s coffers. "If a Radical Left Court ruled against us at this late date, in an attempt to bring down or disturb the largest amount of money, wealth creation and influence the U.S.A. has ever seen, it would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor. "It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION!"

Trump's Tariff Threat

Trump continued: "If they were going to rule against the wealth, strength, and power of America, they should have done so LONG AGO, at the beginning of the case, where our entire Country, while never having a chance at this kind of GREATNESS again, would not have been put in 1929 style jeopardy. "There is no way America could recover from such a judicial tragedy, but I know our Court System better than anyone. There is no one in history that has gone through the trials, tribulations, and uncertainties such as I, and absolutely terrible, but also amazingly beautiful, things can happen." "Our Country deserves SUCCESS AND GREATNESS, NOT TURMOIL, FAILURE, AND DISGRACE. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he concluded his rant.

Critics Call Trump Out

However, the lengthy message was met with harsh resistance from critics who openly wondered what the president was thinking. One person tweeted: "Guess Trump hadn’t read history books or books on the economy about how Hoover’s tariffs resulted in the Great Depression. Trump is a clown." Another echoed: "Old man Donald Trump is babbling about his tariffs as if they're not what's going to be what sends us into another Great Depression. This guy is inept, and he's a disgrace." While one user added: "This senile Felon needs to be 25thed or impeached once and for all. Power needs to be TAKEN AWAY from him, ASAP." As a fourth blasted: "There is nothing more annoying than a narcissist on the verge of mental collapse playing the victim."

