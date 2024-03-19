Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Exclusive Details

Cancer-Stricken King Charles, 75, Spotted Leaving Windsor Castle as Sources Say He's 'Much Sicker' Than Palace Wants Public to Know

Source: MEGA

Mar. 19 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

King Charles III is alive — but "much sicker than the palace lets on," according to insiders. The 75-year-old monarch was spotted looking frail while leaving Windsor Castle just hours after Buckingham Palace was forced to face death rumors head-on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The King of England was photographed in the backseat of a car while being chauffeured out of the castle on Tuesday, and while he appeared to be a shadow of his former self, he was very much alive — despite the sick hoax that was swirling around all weekend long.

Source: MEGA

The monarch was spotted looking frail while leaving Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The rumor mill has been turning for several days, with several Russian news sites and social media accounts falsely reporting Charles had died just two months after revealing his cancer battle. It quickly spiraled out of control when a fake death announcement dated March 18, which included the seal of the British monarch's official London residence, was doctored to read, "The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon."

However, Buckingham Palace quickly corrected the fake news by telling the Russian state-run TASS news agency, "We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business."

While the monarch was seen handling royal business today, RadarOnline.com has learned his health situation is "desperate."

Source: X

The rumor mill went into overdrive following a fake announcement about the King's death.

"King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown's business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy," a member of the royal inner circle told the National Enquirer.

"His cancer is eating him alive," the insider added. "He's very frail. The situation is desperate."

MORE ON:
King Charles III
But the King isn't the only royal family member whose health struggles are making headlines. Prince Williams' wife, Kate Middleton, has faced her own conspiracy theories after going MIA while recovering from abdominal surgery.

Source: MEGA

Conspiracy theories have been swirling about Kate's health woes and whereabouts after undergoing surgery.

She recently reemerged in public and was photographed at Windsor Farm Shop with William over the weekend — only many naysayers don't think it was her and accused the palace of planting a fake Kate as a decoy to ease worries.

Sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Middleton is "struggling to eat" during her recovery, adding that the Crown is "in shambles" as they navigate the family members' health struggles.

Source: MEGA

The palace is reportedly "in shambles" while trying to navigate the narratives.

"Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the kind's apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer," a palace courier revealed. "By going on holiday, she was thumbing her nose at stepson William, who is incapable of shouldering the monarchy's burdens on his own."

"The monarchy is in shambles and has embraced a bunker mentality, with royal family members all looking to ensure their own survival after the coming apocalypse," the insider said.

