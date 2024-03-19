Cancer-Stricken King Charles, 75, Spotted Leaving Windsor Castle as Sources Say He's 'Much Sicker' Than Palace Wants Public to Know

King Charles III is alive — but "much sicker than the palace lets on," according to insiders. The 75-year-old monarch was spotted looking frail while leaving Windsor Castle just hours after Buckingham Palace was forced to face death rumors head-on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The King of England was photographed in the backseat of a car while being chauffeured out of the castle on Tuesday, and while he appeared to be a shadow of his former self, he was very much alive — despite the sick hoax that was swirling around all weekend long.