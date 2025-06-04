EXCLUSIVE: The Real Story of Megxit Revealed — Including The Leading Royal Who Refused to Even Speak to Prince Harry Over 'Horrific' Decision to Quit The Firm
Prince Harry sickened his grandfather Prince Philip so much with his decision to strop away from the royal family with his ex-actress wife the royal veteran stopped speaking to the red-headed rebel.
Famously potty-mouthed Phil's "vow of silence" is just one of the untold tales from the fallout of Megxit, which RadarOnline.com can now reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step back as senior royals in January 2020, a move that shocked the nation and the royal family.
Shock Move
The decision, dubbed 'Megxit', led to a crisis meeting at Sandringham, where senior royals gathered to discuss the couple's future roles.
Prince Philip, then 98, was reportedly so angered by the announcement he left Sandringham before the summit began, refusing to see his grandson.
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward noted Philip viewed the move as a 'dereliction of duty' and was deeply disappointed.
And according to royal commentator Emily Andrews, Philip's anger stemmed from the belief that Harry and Meghan had blindsided the Queen with their announcement.
"He thought it was a huge dereliction of duty," she said about Philip. "He refused to even be there. He just couldn't bring himself to see his grandson."
Family Feud
Philip, who had dedicated his life to supporting his wife Queen Elizabeth and the monarchy, was known for his strong sense of duty – and his reaction to Megxit was in line with his belief royal responsibilities should come before personal desires.
He had previously given up his naval career to support the Queen, and reportedly couldn't understand why Markle couldn't give up her acting career to support Harry and the monarchy.
Despite his initial anger, Philip's relationship with Harry remained important to him.
The two shared a close bond, and Philip had been a source of support for Harry following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
At Diana's funeral, Philip had walked alongside Harry and his brother William in the procession.
In the months following Megxit, Harry and Meghan moved to North America, eventually settling in California.
They have since launched various media ventures and philanthropic initiatives, seeking financial independence from the royal family.
Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.
Harry returned to the UK for his grandfather's funeral, where he paid tribute to Philip's dedication to duty and his role as a grandfather.
In a statement, Harry said: "He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."
The Megxit saga has highlighted the tensions between personal desires and royal responsibilities, and the challenges faced by those within the royal family who seek to forge their own paths.
As the monarchy continues to evolve, the legacy of Prince Philip's unwavering commitment to duty remains a touchstone for the institution.
A Royal Adrift
Royal author Andrew Morton says in the new documentary Megxit: Inside the Sandringham Summit: "Prince Philip is someone who doesn't take fools gladly, and he was horrified that they had come to a situation where the Royal Family were deciding whether to split up or not."
Author Tina Brown has written about Philip: "A member of the Balmoral staff )where the boys were when they received the news Diana had died) noted that Prince Philip, who had effectively lost his own mother at the age of 10 when she was committed for three years to an asylum in Switzerland, was brilliantly effective with his grandsons, offering them gruff tenderness and outdoor activities like stalking and hiking to tire them out."
But the bond did not stop Harry being frozen out by his beloved grandfather until nearly the end of his life.
A palace source told us: "This fall-out will haunt Harry to the grave. He made the decision to quit with Meghan, but it's something he also massively regrets.
"But it's far too late now to turn back the clock."