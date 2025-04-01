EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'On Bizarre Mission to Make Herself the Most-Liked Royal' in U.S. — Despite Quitting The Firm and Being Hated by Husband Harry's Blue Blood Family

But despite her and husband Prince Harry resigning their roles as working member of the monarchy, Markle is happy to using her Duchess of Sussex credentials to bag a $100million Netflix TV show deal and launch her own lifestyle site As Ever .

Meghan Markle is on an insane mission to be the most globally loved member of the Royal Family despite quitting the institution five years ago and high-tailing it to the US, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle is on a quest to be the world's No1 royal – despite being hated by the blue bloods back in Britain.

"She thinks Americans will see her as a royal, even though they don't. The royal family hate that she uses her Sussex title, and anyone in the Commonwealth barely has any idea who she is, and certainly don't see her as a royal.

"She's grinding hard to be the everyone's favorite royal without doing any of the hard work put in by the likes of Kate Middleton , Prince William and King Charles , and telling her PR team she needs to be known as 'Meghan Sussex' and branded like the next Princess Diana.

A Buckingham Palace insider told us: "For someone who fled the monarchy for California, she's now intent – for some insane reason that will never work out – on securing a role as the world's number one royal.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be desperate to seen as the next Princess Diana.

Before Markle and her husband Prince Harry quit the UK, there were a tumultuous 19 months of bad headlines where they repeatedly attacked the institution they were meant to serve because they were so unhappy inside it.

Royal author Tom Quinn has spoken to many of those who rubbed shoulders with the prince and his ex-actress wife behind the high walls of Kensington Palace for his book Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants.

In the book, he argues that, for all that has been written about Harry being the "Spare heir", it was "clearly Meghan who felt she could not find her place" in the royal family – known as The Firm.

Due to her constant clashes with the courtiers who run things behind the scenes, he writes Markle was sidelined, commenting: "She too was a spare."

According to one of the late Queen Elizabeth's former courtiers in the book, the Palace began to worry when it became clear Markle had plans for her life as a working royal that were not compatible with the approved programme.

They added they didn't think the diva duchess understood that, when joining the Royal Family, "you don't do as you please, you do as you're told."