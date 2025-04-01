Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'On Bizarre Mission to Make Herself the Most-Liked Royal' in U.S. — Despite Quitting The Firm and Being Hated by Husband Harry's Blue Blood Family

meghan markle mega
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle wants to be loved for being a royal despite quitting the monarchy.

April 1 2025, Published 9:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle is on an insane mission to be the most globally loved member of the Royal Family despite quitting the institution five years ago and high-tailing it to the US, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But despite her and husband Prince Harry resigning their roles as working member of the monarchy, Markle is happy to using her Duchess of Sussex credentials to bag a $100million Netflix TV show deal and launch her own lifestyle site As Ever.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle criticized lifestyle show knife skills
Source: MEGA

Markle is on a quest to be the world's No1 royal – despite being hated by the blue bloods back in Britain.

Article continues below advertisement

A Buckingham Palace insider told us: "For someone who fled the monarchy for California, she's now intent – for some insane reason that will never work out – on securing a role as the world's number one royal.

"She's grinding hard to be the everyone's favorite royal without doing any of the hard work put in by the likes of Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles, and telling her PR team she needs to be known as 'Meghan Sussex' and branded like the next Princess Diana.

"She thinks Americans will see her as a royal, even though they don't. The royal family hate that she uses her Sussex title, and anyone in the Commonwealth barely has any idea who she is, and certainly don't see her as a royal.

"It's another of her egotistical, bizarre, needy plans."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle snow
Source: MEGA

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be desperate to seen as the next Princess Diana.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Markle and her husband Prince Harry quit the UK, there were a tumultuous 19 months of bad headlines where they repeatedly attacked the institution they were meant to serve because they were so unhappy inside it.

Royal author Tom Quinn has spoken to many of those who rubbed shoulders with the prince and his ex-actress wife behind the high walls of Kensington Palace for his book Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants.

In the book, he argues that, for all that has been written about Harry being the "Spare heir", it was "clearly Meghan who felt she could not find her place" in the royal family – known as The Firm.

Due to her constant clashes with the courtiers who run things behind the scenes, he writes Markle was sidelined, commenting: "She too was a spare."

According to one of the late Queen Elizabeth's former courtiers in the book, the Palace began to worry when it became clear Markle had plans for her life as a working royal that were not compatible with the approved programme.

They added they didn't think the diva duchess understood that, when joining the Royal Family, "you don't do as you please, you do as you're told."

Article continues below advertisement
police alerted to intruder scares at meghan harry montecito address pp
Source: MEGA

A new book about the royal family lifts the lid on the Harry and Markle's life in London.

Article continues below advertisement

A courtier claimed Markle said: "What Diana started, I want to finish", but they added although she wanted to pursue the late princess's charitable work to some extent, it was on a part-time basis.

"She really did have a messiah complex," one of the couple’s former staffers told Quinn, pointing out the duchess was focused on how she could become the most loved and best-known royal.

But it seemed she wanted to rise to the top in her own way.

Despite the late Queen giving Markle some of her trusted hands, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Lady Susan Hussey, to help her learn the ropes, she reportedly turned them away.

The "Meghan-knows-best" attitude seemed to upset the current staff at Kensington Palace.

A former member of staff said the old guard really didn't like it when someone from the United States tries to change things as they are 'terrific snobs'.

Elsewhere in Quinn's book, he explained Markle was branded "the Duchess of Difficult" by some staff.

Quinn describes how Kensington Palace staff split into "for Meghan" and "against Meghan" and the atmosphere became one of "swirling rumour, gossip and backbiting."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
kanye west sex toys wife bianca

EXCLUSIVE: From KKK to XXX — How Kanye West is Aiming to Make Himself a Billionaire in Asian Hideaway By Launching Range of 'Crazed and Extreme' Sex Toys — Including 'Gadgets' Modelled on Himself and Wife Bianca

Embedded Image

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Dramatically Breaks Silence on Wild Conspiracy Theory Justin Bieber is His Real Father — 'No Bro, Scotty is My Dad!'

Article continues below advertisement
police alerted to intruder scares at meghan harry montecito address
Source: MEGA

Sources say the couple 'wallowed' in their roles as royal 'spare parts' before fleeing to America.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

According to his sources, Markle became especially friendly and close with one junior member of staff, but this was seen as inappropriate by the senior royals.

And it came to an end following Megxit.

It seems despite the Queen's best attempts, Markle and Harry were determined to wallow in their identities as "Spares" and refused to play a supporting role in the family.

When Harry published his tell-all memoir – apltly titled Spare – the royal exile described how his position left him apparently bubbling with resentment.

He whined: "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy.

"I was summoned to provide back-up, distraction, diversion and if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.