EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'On Bizarre Mission to Make Herself the Most-Liked Royal' in U.S. — Despite Quitting The Firm and Being Hated by Husband Harry's Blue Blood Family
Meghan Markle is on an insane mission to be the most globally loved member of the Royal Family despite quitting the institution five years ago and high-tailing it to the US, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But despite her and husband Prince Harry resigning their roles as working member of the monarchy, Markle is happy to using her Duchess of Sussex credentials to bag a $100million Netflix TV show deal and launch her own lifestyle site As Ever.
A Buckingham Palace insider told us: "For someone who fled the monarchy for California, she's now intent – for some insane reason that will never work out – on securing a role as the world's number one royal.
"She's grinding hard to be the everyone's favorite royal without doing any of the hard work put in by the likes of Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles, and telling her PR team she needs to be known as 'Meghan Sussex' and branded like the next Princess Diana.
"She thinks Americans will see her as a royal, even though they don't. The royal family hate that she uses her Sussex title, and anyone in the Commonwealth barely has any idea who she is, and certainly don't see her as a royal.
"It's another of her egotistical, bizarre, needy plans."
Before Markle and her husband Prince Harry quit the UK, there were a tumultuous 19 months of bad headlines where they repeatedly attacked the institution they were meant to serve because they were so unhappy inside it.
Royal author Tom Quinn has spoken to many of those who rubbed shoulders with the prince and his ex-actress wife behind the high walls of Kensington Palace for his book Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants.
In the book, he argues that, for all that has been written about Harry being the "Spare heir", it was "clearly Meghan who felt she could not find her place" in the royal family – known as The Firm.
Due to her constant clashes with the courtiers who run things behind the scenes, he writes Markle was sidelined, commenting: "She too was a spare."
According to one of the late Queen Elizabeth's former courtiers in the book, the Palace began to worry when it became clear Markle had plans for her life as a working royal that were not compatible with the approved programme.
They added they didn't think the diva duchess understood that, when joining the Royal Family, "you don't do as you please, you do as you're told."
A courtier claimed Markle said: "What Diana started, I want to finish", but they added although she wanted to pursue the late princess's charitable work to some extent, it was on a part-time basis.
"She really did have a messiah complex," one of the couple’s former staffers told Quinn, pointing out the duchess was focused on how she could become the most loved and best-known royal.
But it seemed she wanted to rise to the top in her own way.
Despite the late Queen giving Markle some of her trusted hands, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Lady Susan Hussey, to help her learn the ropes, she reportedly turned them away.
The "Meghan-knows-best" attitude seemed to upset the current staff at Kensington Palace.
A former member of staff said the old guard really didn't like it when someone from the United States tries to change things as they are 'terrific snobs'.
Elsewhere in Quinn's book, he explained Markle was branded "the Duchess of Difficult" by some staff.
Quinn describes how Kensington Palace staff split into "for Meghan" and "against Meghan" and the atmosphere became one of "swirling rumour, gossip and backbiting."
According to his sources, Markle became especially friendly and close with one junior member of staff, but this was seen as inappropriate by the senior royals.
And it came to an end following Megxit.
It seems despite the Queen's best attempts, Markle and Harry were determined to wallow in their identities as "Spares" and refused to play a supporting role in the family.
When Harry published his tell-all memoir – apltly titled Spare – the royal exile described how his position left him apparently bubbling with resentment.
He whined: "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy.
"I was summoned to provide back-up, distraction, diversion and if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow."