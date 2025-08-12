Mark Zuckerberg Angers Furious Neighbors in Swanky Silicon Valley Enclave Over Sprawling 11-home, $110M Compound

Zuckerberg purchased four homes on Edgewater Drive, with two directly next to the one he shares with his wife Priscilla Chan and their three daughters.

He expanded his compound with five additional homes on the other side of the property along Hamilton Drive and two more across the street from those houses.

The billionaire purchased four homes in the past 15 months alone, causing even more neighborhood chaos.

Residents have complained about parking issues as Zuckerberg's employees' cars frequently take up spaces on the street, in addition to valets using the residential streets to park cars for Zuckerberg and Chan's lavish parties on their compound.

The sprawling property now consists of numerous guest houses, a pickleball court, an entertainment hub, lush gardens, and an unpermitted private school for 14 children, according to The New York Times.