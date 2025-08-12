Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Donald Trump

Oasis U.S. Tour At Risk? Brit Band Could Be 'BANNED' From Country If They Dare Slam Trump — After Singer Liam Gallagher Branded Prez a 'D---'

Photo of Liam Gallagher, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Oasis' tour in America may be in jeopardy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Oasis' upcoming U.S. tour may be on the brink of being canceled if the band doesn't bite their tongue when it comes to bashing President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The British band is just days away from kicking off the tour in Chicago, but that may now be in jeopardy as many are urging brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher to keep quiet or risk being banned from America.

Article continues below advertisement

Stay Out Of Politics

Photo of Oasis
Source: MEGA

Oasis' upcoming U.S. tour may not happen if they let politics get in the way.

"My advice to Oasis is simple: stay out of American politics," entertainment manager Jonathan Shalit recently told Daily Mail, urging the popular group to refrain from making any comments about Trump. "If they want their US tour to go ahead without disruption, it would be wise to keep quiet on all things Trump."

Shalit also believes plenty of Oasis fans are "probably Trump supporters," so it would be best to keep things on their music, and not on their disdain for the controversial politician.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if some MOGO (Make Oasis Great Again) fans are also MAGA," Shalit continued. "More seriously, we've seen cases where individuals critical of Trump have been denied entry to the US by immigration officers. The stakes are higher than ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Oasis Banned From America?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Oasis members Liam and Noel have been warned not to criticize the president during their shows.

Meanwhile, another source recalled Liam's previous negative comments about Trump, noting the lead singer hasn't said much about the 79-year-old lately.

"The band believe they can really crack America this time, and they know not to say anything that could put the US tour at risk," the insider said.

Earlier this summer, Trump had punk duo Bob Vylan's visas revoked after they showed their support for Palestine, yelling "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces)," while performing to a crowd of thousands at Glastonbury.

And in March, a French scientist was denied entry to America after immigration officials discovered "hateful" text messages about Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Liam Gallagher
Source: MEGA

Liam previously called Trump a 'd---.'

Liam, 52, has bashed Trump in the past, calling him a "d---," with his brother, Noel, also labeling his environmental politics as "pretty f------ scary."

In 2018, when the vocal siblings were feuding, Liam was asked who he thought the world's biggest villain was, and he quickly responded: "Gotta be Noel. And he’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him."

Noel had also called out Trump two years prior, despite praising his sense of humor.

He said at the time: "I find Donald Trump f------ hilarious. Purely from somebody speaking from across the Atlantic, it's an amazing thing to watch.

Article continues below advertisement

Noel Goes Off

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump previously had punk duo Bob Vylan's visas revoked after they showed their support for Palestine.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Drops $23Million on Montecito Compound — With Harry, Meghan and Oprah Suddenly Her Neighbors

Photo of Dean Cain and Tim Millie on 'Piers Morgan: Uncensored'

Dean Cain Blows a Gasket On Piers Morgan's Show After 'Washed Up' Star Is Branded an 'Untrained Actor' — As the New ICE Agent Hangs On To Relevance

"I'm glad he's not running to be president of England, but he is f----- funny, I'll give him that. To be honest though, if it's a toss up between Hillary (Clinton) and Trump, American politics is in a worse f---- place than ours."

Oasis' U.S. tour will take them to Chicago, New Jersey, and Los Angeles, according to their official site.

The band has already faced hardship while performing this year, as earlier this month, 41-year-old concertgoer Lee Claydon died after he plunged 170 feet from the arena's upper tier at the end of a show in Wembley.

Police said Claydon, who "was found with injuries consistent with a fall," was pronounced dead at the scene.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Liam paid tribute during his next show, as he said on stage: "This one’s for all the people who can’t be here tonight but who are here if you know what I mean."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.