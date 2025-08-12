Oasis U.S. Tour At Risk? Brit Band Could Be 'BANNED' From Country If They Dare Slam Trump — After Singer Liam Gallagher Branded Prez a 'D---'
Oasis' upcoming U.S. tour may be on the brink of being canceled if the band doesn't bite their tongue when it comes to bashing President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The British band is just days away from kicking off the tour in Chicago, but that may now be in jeopardy as many are urging brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher to keep quiet or risk being banned from America.
Stay Out Of Politics
"My advice to Oasis is simple: stay out of American politics," entertainment manager Jonathan Shalit recently told Daily Mail, urging the popular group to refrain from making any comments about Trump. "If they want their US tour to go ahead without disruption, it would be wise to keep quiet on all things Trump."
Shalit also believes plenty of Oasis fans are "probably Trump supporters," so it would be best to keep things on their music, and not on their disdain for the controversial politician.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if some MOGO (Make Oasis Great Again) fans are also MAGA," Shalit continued. "More seriously, we've seen cases where individuals critical of Trump have been denied entry to the US by immigration officers. The stakes are higher than ever."
Oasis Banned From America?
Meanwhile, another source recalled Liam's previous negative comments about Trump, noting the lead singer hasn't said much about the 79-year-old lately.
"The band believe they can really crack America this time, and they know not to say anything that could put the US tour at risk," the insider said.
Earlier this summer, Trump had punk duo Bob Vylan's visas revoked after they showed their support for Palestine, yelling "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces)," while performing to a crowd of thousands at Glastonbury.
And in March, a French scientist was denied entry to America after immigration officials discovered "hateful" text messages about Trump.
Liam, 52, has bashed Trump in the past, calling him a "d---," with his brother, Noel, also labeling his environmental politics as "pretty f------ scary."
In 2018, when the vocal siblings were feuding, Liam was asked who he thought the world's biggest villain was, and he quickly responded: "Gotta be Noel. And he’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him."
Noel had also called out Trump two years prior, despite praising his sense of humor.
He said at the time: "I find Donald Trump f------ hilarious. Purely from somebody speaking from across the Atlantic, it's an amazing thing to watch.
Noel Goes Off
"I'm glad he's not running to be president of England, but he is f----- funny, I'll give him that. To be honest though, if it's a toss up between Hillary (Clinton) and Trump, American politics is in a worse f---- place than ours."
Oasis' U.S. tour will take them to Chicago, New Jersey, and Los Angeles, according to their official site.
The band has already faced hardship while performing this year, as earlier this month, 41-year-old concertgoer Lee Claydon died after he plunged 170 feet from the arena's upper tier at the end of a show in Wembley.
Police said Claydon, who "was found with injuries consistent with a fall," was pronounced dead at the scene.
Liam paid tribute during his next show, as he said on stage: "This one’s for all the people who can’t be here tonight but who are here if you know what I mean."