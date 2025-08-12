Oasis U.S. Tour At Risk? Brit Band Could Be 'BANNED' From Country If They Dare Slam Trump — After Singer Liam Gallagher Branded Prez a 'D---'

"My advice to Oasis is simple: stay out of American politics," entertainment manager Jonathan Shalit recently told Daily Mail, urging the popular group to refrain from making any comments about Trump. "If they want their US tour to go ahead without disruption, it would be wise to keep quiet on all things Trump."

Shalit also believes plenty of Oasis fans are "probably Trump supporters," so it would be best to keep things on their music, and not on their disdain for the controversial politician.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if some MOGO (Make Oasis Great Again) fans are also MAGA," Shalit continued. "More seriously, we've seen cases where individuals critical of Trump have been denied entry to the US by immigration officers. The stakes are higher than ever."