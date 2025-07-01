Punk Duo Bob Vylan Rage 'We're Being Targeted!' After Trump Revokes Their Visas Following 'Death to IDF' Chant At Glastonbury
Punk duo Bob Vylan have been left fuming after their visas were revoked following their controversial Glastonbury set on Saturday, June 28, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The band, which has been vocal in their support for Palestine, yelled "death, death to the IDF ([Israel Defense Forces)," while performing to a crowd of thousands, which led to plenty of backlash.
'We Are Not The First!'
The duo also noted violence is "the only language some people speak, unfortunately," on stage. Soon after, the Trump administration revoked their U.S. visas, despite the pair having concert dates lined up in Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C., in the fall.
Bob Vylan took to Instagram to respond to the decision, and raged: "The government doesn't want us to ask why they remain silent in the face of atrocity? To ask why they aren't doing more to stop the killing? To feed the starving?
"The more they talk about Bob Vylan, the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction."
The lengthy statement added: "We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first. We will not be the last. If you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urged you to speak up, too."
The Israeli Embassy condemned the chants as "inflammatory and hateful rhetoric."
Following the band's set, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau took to social media to announce they will now not be allowed in America.
"The (State Department) has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants," he wrote. "Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."
The decision led to mixed reactions, and State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was also quick to respond to attempt to put the fire out.
Stomping On The First Amendment?
She said in a statement: "I cant speak to decisions of when to discuss something of this sort, what we do know is that a very public dynamic with individuals, we have a very public policy and procedure and process now that we’re discussing regarding national security, and how we’re handling the visa process."
Bruce claimed the Trump administration is "not telling people what they can sing about or what they say," but is instead focused on "our standards of who we let into our country."
She added: "It really is about the issue of national security, issues of violence, an increase in antisemitism, but of terrorism in general.
"That dynamic, crime in the United States, what happened with the open-border, trans-national gangs, wanton dynamic that has ruined American lives, cities that are unlivable, and every American deserves better."
The president and his loyal team of supporters have been doing all they can to restrict visas for international students and others it has accused of promoting terrorism and antisemitism following Hamas’ attack on Israelis on October 7, 2023.