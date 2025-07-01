Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Donald Trump

Punk Duo Bob Vylan Rage 'We're Being Targeted!' After Trump Revokes Their Visas Following 'Death to IDF' Chant At Glastonbury

Split photo of Bobby Vylan, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bob Vylan hit back at President Trump after their visas were revoked.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 1 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Punk duo Bob Vylan have been left fuming after their visas were revoked following their controversial Glastonbury set on Saturday, June 28, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The band, which has been vocal in their support for Palestine, yelled "death, death to the IDF ([Israel Defense Forces)," while performing to a crowd of thousands, which led to plenty of backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Are Not The First!'

vylan
Source: MEGA

Punk duo Bob Vylan drew backlash after yelling 'death to IDF!' at Glastonbury.

The duo also noted violence is "the only language some people speak, unfortunately," on stage. Soon after, the Trump administration revoked their U.S. visas, despite the pair having concert dates lined up in Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C., in the fall.

Bob Vylan took to Instagram to respond to the decision, and raged: "The government doesn't want us to ask why they remain silent in the face of atrocity? To ask why they aren't doing more to stop the killing? To feed the starving?

"The more they talk about Bob Vylan, the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction."

Article continues below advertisement

trump
Source: MEGA

Trump revoked the band's visas following the controversial statement.

The lengthy statement added: "We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first. We will not be the last. If you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urged you to speak up, too."

The Israeli Embassy condemned the chants as "inflammatory and hateful rhetoric."

Following the band's set, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau took to social media to announce they will now not be allowed in America.

"The (State Department) has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants," he wrote. "Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

The decision led to mixed reactions, and State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was also quick to respond to attempt to put the fire out.

Article continues below advertisement

Stomping On The First Amendment?

vyan
Source: MEGA

The London-based pair claimed they were being 'targeted.'

She said in a statement: "I cant speak to decisions of when to discuss something of this sort, what we do know is that a very public dynamic with individuals, we have a very public policy and procedure and process now that we’re discussing regarding national security, and how we’re handling the visa process."

Bruce claimed the Trump administration is "not telling people what they can sing about or what they say," but is instead focused on "our standards of who we let into our country."

She added: "It really is about the issue of national security, issues of violence, an increase in antisemitism, but of terrorism in general.

"That dynamic, crime in the United States, what happened with the open-border, trans-national gangs, wanton dynamic that has ruined American lives, cities that are unlivable, and every American deserves better."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
split photo of Mario Lopez and Desiree Townsend

EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Organized a Smear Campaign' Against Former Cheerleader Who Accused Him of Defaming Her — 'She's a Lying B----'

Embedded Image

R.I.P. Bonnie Blue — Orgy Stunt Queen's Career in Tatters as Rival Lily Phillips Breaks Her X-Rated World Record

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

vylan
Source: MEGA

Bob Vylan had dates scheduled in the U.S. before their visas were revoked.

The president and his loyal team of supporters have been doing all they can to restrict visas for international students and others it has accused of promoting terrorism and antisemitism following Hamas’ attack on Israelis on October 7, 2023.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.