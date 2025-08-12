Dean Cain Blows a Gasket On Piers Morgan's Show After 'Washed Up' Star Is Branded an 'Untrained Actor' — As the New ICE Agent Hangs On To Relevance
Dean Cain has once again found himself as the butt of jokes, as the former TV Superman is defending himself over his new career as an ICE agent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 59-year-old lost his mind during his appearance on Piers Morgan: Uncensored after Republican strategist turned Trump critic Tim Mille questioned whether Cain is truly suited for his new role.
'Let Me Finish My Sentence!'
"I don’t understand why you had to go a 'former, untrained actor'—I’m not untrained!” Cain raged during the heated debate. "Should I say that because you're a former Republican strategist, you have no say on anything? That’s baloney!"
Cain reminded Miller he is a volunteer sheriff's deputy and reserve police officer, so he is training... just not trained as an Ice agent "yet." However, Miller then attempted to test the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor and asked what rights migrants have when ICE shows up at their door.
The TV star once again raged: "Let me finish my sentence… let me finish my sentence please… let me finish my sentence, please! Denigrating someone because they're doing this, because of what they used to do, or what they do, or whether they’re an actor, a writer, or a newscaster, is ridiculous. It's an ad hominem attack, it's wrong."
Cain Is Getting Destroyed
After he was asked the same question again, Cain admitted he's "not an ICE agent yet," and Miller replied, "... So you are an untrained, former actor?"
Cain then called Miller out for attempting to "denigrate it like it’s something negative."
"You don’t know the job," Miller hit back. "That’s why it’s negative."
Miller, 43, is just one in the long list of stars who have mocked Cain. Comics Margaret Cho, Bill Maher have also ripped him, including late-night host Jon Oliver.
"I’m just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of The Dog Who Saved Christmas, The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation, The Dog Who Saved The Holidays, The Dog Who Saved Halloween, The Dog Who Saved Easter, and The Dog Who Saved Summer, maybe you are in trouble," Oliver said on Last Week Tonight, noting all of the films Cain has been a part of.
"Although on the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask, because the chances of anyone recognizing him are f------ zero," Oliver added.
However, Cain also took an issue with Oliver, and once again raged while on Morgan's program.
He said: "You can make the cheap jibes, and it’s funny. Bill Maher did it and, let’s see, a couple of our congressmen did it too, but the fact that I’m being, you know, pilloried or attacked for joining up with a federal law enforcement agency is insane."
'Help Save America!'
Critics on X were also quick to pile on Cain, as one user said: "Dean Cain is a pathetic, washed-up has-been," and another added, "This guy needs to go back into hiding!"
Earlier this month, Cain shocked his Instagram followers by announcing he is joining ICE, as he boasted: "I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it."
Cain, a noted Republican and vocal Trump supporter, urged fans to follow his lead: "If you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I like that. I voted for that."