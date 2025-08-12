Dean Cain Blows a Gasket On Piers Morgan's Show After 'Washed Up' Star Is Branded an 'Untrained Actor' — As the New ICE Agent Hangs On To Relevance

"I don’t understand why you had to go a 'former, untrained actor'—I’m not untrained!” Cain raged during the heated debate. "Should I say that because you're a former Republican strategist, you have no say on anything? That’s baloney!"

Cain reminded Miller he is a volunteer sheriff's deputy and reserve police officer, so he is training... just not trained as an Ice agent "yet." However, Miller then attempted to test the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor and asked what rights migrants have when ICE shows up at their door.

The TV star once again raged: "Let me finish my sentence… let me finish my sentence please… let me finish my sentence, please! Denigrating someone because they're doing this, because of what they used to do, or what they do, or whether they’re an actor, a writer, or a newscaster, is ridiculous. It's an ad hominem attack, it's wrong."