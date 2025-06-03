EXCLUSIVE: Dean Cain Admits 'Superman' Co-Star Teri Hatcher Was 'Difficult' to Work With Years After Rumors Pair Were Locked in On-Set Feud

Superman Dean Cain calls his costar Teri Hatcher "the best Lois Lane of all time," though he admitted while sometimes working together with her was "the greatest thing in the world," other times, it was "a lot more difficult," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On a recent episode of the Inside of You podcast, Cain, 58, who co-starred with Hatcher, 60, on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, looked back on the highs and lows of his first major acting role.

Rumors have long swirled Hatcher was difficult to work with, but Cain said the reality was more nuanced.