EXCLUSIVE: Dean Cain Admits 'Superman' Co-Star Teri Hatcher Was 'Difficult' to Work With Years After Rumors Pair Were Locked in On-Set Feud

Dean Cain opened up about the highs and lows of working with Teri Hatcher on a new podcast.

June 3 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Superman Dean Cain calls his costar Teri Hatcher "the best Lois Lane of all time," though he admitted while sometimes working together with her was "the greatest thing in the world," other times, it was "a lot more difficult," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On a recent episode of the Inside of You podcast, Cain, 58, who co-starred with Hatcher, 60, on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, looked back on the highs and lows of his first major acting role.

Rumors have long swirled Hatcher was difficult to work with, but Cain said the reality was more nuanced.

Cain said Hatcher was both a dream and a challenge on set.

"Overall, it was amazing. Incredible. What a way to start a career, what a way to learn what doing a one-hour series is like," said the actor, who played football at Princeton before turning to acting.

"There were times where we had great chemistry," the former Ripley's Believe It or Not! host continued. "There were times where it was just the easiest thing in the world.

"Other times, I just wanted to finish and go home. I almost feel like she didn't.

"There were times where I felt like, 'I don't think she wants to go home because she's worried about this one little thing that has nothing to do with what we're doing. And that’s slowing us down for two-and-a-half hours.'"

Calling her 'an icon,' Cain admitted Hatcher carried 'Lois & Clark' with grace.

Despite their different viewpoints when it came to work, Cain admitted the Desperate Housewives star was the better actor who "carried the show."

"I just got to react off her. It worked wonderfully. It was a great pairing," he said. "She's an icon."

He revealed while Hatcher didn’t speak to him for a "short" time: "We didn't have a big [falling-out]."

To this day, "we're still very friendly," he insisted.

