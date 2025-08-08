EXCLUSIVE: Dean Cain Boasts Over New ICE Agent Role After Tax Trouble — Is Superman Ditching Truth, Justice, and The American Way While Getting Paid To Snitch?
As Dean Cain begins a new job as an ICE Agent, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the star has quietly cleaned up a long history of tax trouble and may be looking to his latest law-and-order role as a fresh start and quick way to make money.
The 57-year-old actor, best known for playing Superman in the 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, announced his new gig on Wednesday, August 6, in a video posted to Instagram.
In the bizarre clip, Cain boasted: "I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it."
Cain, a noted Republican and vocal Donald Trump supporter, urged fans to follow his lead, saying, "If you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I like that. I voted for that."
Financial Motivation?
Cain’s recruitment seems to be part of a Department of Homeland Security push to boost ICE’s ranks with financial incentives like signing bonuses and “legal” student loan repayment.
"You can defend your homeland and get great benefits," he told followers.
While Cain’s new role is making headlines, RadarOnline.com has learned Cain has faced a plethora of tax issues over the last decade. The reported $50,000 bonus for new ICE members may be a stronger factor than politics for the Miracle at Manchester actor.
Public records show Cain has faced five major tax liens since, all of which have since been released.
The liens total over $800,000.
Cain faced three federal tax liens, one for $409,314 Federal Tax Lien filed April 8, 2016, one for $204,347, filed October 31, 2017, and one for $109,158 Federal Tax Lien filed February 8, 2018.
In addition, the TV actor also dealt with two California state tax liens, one for $65,495 filed May 24, 2017, and one for $109,158 filed February 8, 2018.
There is no evidence of any current tax liens, but the total underscores just how much tax debt Cain needed to work off.
Trump and Cain have Tax Issues in Common
While Cain hasn’t suggested his decision to join ICE has anything to do with his past financial troubles, the timing has sparked speculation.
Cain’s politics and his willingness to lean into hot-button issues have made him a darling of the conservative media circuit. But his latest gig and growing closeness with the President have raised eyebrows.
It turns out Cain and Trump share more than just a conservative platform. Both have faced headline-making battles with the taxman, which may or may not have influenced their respective political trajectories.