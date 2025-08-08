EXCLUSIVE: Dean Cain Boasts Over New ICE Agent Role After Tax Trouble — Is Superman Ditching Truth, Justice, and The American Way While Getting Paid To Snitch?

As Dean Cain begins a new job as an ICE Agent, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the star has quietly cleaned up a long history of tax trouble and may be looking to his latest law-and-order role as a fresh start and quick way to make money.

The 57-year-old actor, best known for playing Superman in the 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, announced his new gig on Wednesday, August 6, in a video posted to Instagram.