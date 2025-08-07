Michelle Obama Opens Up About Having 'Bad Years' in Marriage and Struggling to 'Find That Connection' — as 'Divorce of the Century' Rumors Continue to Bury Former First Lady and Barack

Michelle went on to dish about the marital math, "People don't tend to think in terms of odds and numbers. Of course, you're going to have years if you add up the days and the hours where you're struggling to find that connection."

"That is a normal experience. You would have that if you lived with your best friend for 30 years, 10 of those years you would hate each other. But you don't throw out a relationship or marriage because of a couple of bad years," she explained.

The former first lady said she worries terribly about younger people today who are quicker to quit on each other when things get tough and wishes they would follow her and Barack's lead to stick it out through unhappy times.

"I think more married couples need to talk more honestly about what marriage really is, because I see too many young people quitting on relationships," Michelle warned, saying otherwise people will "end up alone" unless they're willing to "compromise" quite a bit with their partner.