Sad Last Days: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, 81, Who Probed Donald Trump 'Living In Memory Care Facility'
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, 81, has been "living in a memory care facility."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the bombshell claim comes as he is scheduled to sit with the House Oversight Committee investigators next month regarding the FBI's work relating to sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The Bombshell Claims
Reporter Paul Sperry wrote on X Tuesday: "NEW: House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Robert Mueller to appear for a Sept. 2 deposition to provide details from an FBI investigation of Jeffrey Epstein from decades ago -- even though sources tell me Mueller has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years."
On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee issued a handful of subpoenas to Mueller, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and more, seeking testimony from officials spanning the past four presidential administrations.
Other names included former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, and Eric Holder, and former FBI Director James Comey.
The House Oversight Committee is seeking information Mueller may know about the late sex predator from overseeing the FBI during the 2005 Florida prostitution case.
Signs Of Mueller's Decline?
Following the reports, ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., shared his thoughts on social media.
On his X account, he wrote: "It was clear this is where things were heading when we questioned him before Congress. "Mueller was used by some very vicious people. I’m not sure he really ever knew what was happening in the investigation."
In 2019, Mueller testified on Capitol Hill about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.
At times during that hearing, Mueller struggled to remember questions from lawmakers and would often ask for them to repeat what they asked.
Mueller, who appeared flustered discussing portions of the probe, forgot Fusion GPS, an opposition research firm, was behind the Steele Dossier.
Bringing In The Clintons
The Clintons are also being called because of the former president's past ties to Epstein in the early 2000s.
The subpoena to Bill said: "By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a 'massage' from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims.
"It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex trafficking allegations against your 'good friend' Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island."
The document added: "Given your past relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell, the Committee believes that you have information regarding their activities that is relevant to the Committee’s investigation."