Sad Last Days: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, 81, Who Probed Donald Trump 'Living In Memory Care Facility'

Reporter Paul Sperry wrote on X Tuesday: "NEW: House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Robert Mueller to appear for a Sept. 2 deposition to provide details from an FBI investigation of Jeffrey Epstein from decades ago -- even though sources tell me Mueller has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years."

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee issued a handful of subpoenas to Mueller, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and more, seeking testimony from officials spanning the past four presidential administrations.

Other names included former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Bill Barr, Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, and Eric Holder, and former FBI Director James Comey.

The House Oversight Committee is seeking information Mueller may know about the late sex predator from overseeing the FBI during the 2005 Florida prostitution case.