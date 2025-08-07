EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson 'Terrified' New Girlfriend Pamela Anderson 'Doesn't Feel the Same' About Him — As 'Baywatch' Alum 'Hiding' Truth From Movie Star
Liam Neeson has become quite taken with his new love, Pamela Anderson, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the Naked Gun star is terrified she doesn't feel the same way.
The would-be new couple have been the subject of severe speculation ever since sparks flew on the set of their comedy remake.
Neeson, 73, and Anderson, 58, dropped by for a chat with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live – and one body language expert was particularly watching what was happening between the stars.
As the two tried to dance around any formal dating declarations, celebrity body language expert Inbaal Hongiman exclusively told RadarOnline.com Neeson's reactions and responses to Anderson show he is all in.
"Liam listens intently to Pamela, completely captivated by her response," Hongiman suggested. "His mouth hangs open in disbelief, and his smile is so wide it lights up his entire face.
"He can't mask the overwhelming emotion he's feeling as he hears what Pamela appreciates about him."
Love Hurts
However, Neeson's "uneasy body presentation" hints that he is worried she doesn't share the same feelings.
"Just before speaking, he raises his chin slightly, and his voice even wobbles a bit," Hongiman analyzed, adding: "The subtle wobble in his voice reveals a vulnerability.
"This suggests that he may be opening up to Pamela for the first time about his own growing feelings for her, and he's afraid that those feelings might not be reciprocated."
Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson's "subtle breath suggests she is suppressing deeper emotions, as if she's about to reveal feelings to Andy that she hasn't yet shared with Liam."
Secret Romance
But insiders have told us the Batman Begins star and Baywatch babe have been dating "for a while" now. The veteran stars have been pictured kissing on the red carpet while promoting their new movie.
A source recently said: "Pam is very drawn to Liam because he is totally open to her way of thinking and living, and especially her approach to fame, which is impressive.
"She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs."
For Neeson, the romance comes 16 years after the tragic death of his wife, Natasha Richardson.
During Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the duo's easy rapport was on full display. Host Cohen joked about their shared lip balm and pointedly noted the growing fan base behind their bond.
Addressing Neeson's son in the audience, he said: "All of your dad's friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say. Right, Danny?"
Family Support
Cohen, 57, who was a close friend of Richardson, added during a SiriusXM broadcast: "I, and all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is. Liam, (Anderson) is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys. I mean, this just works, you know?"
He continued: "She is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. Like what she's been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself."
As for Anderson's supporters, 29-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, weighed in on their dynamic during a recent interview with Access Hollywood.
"It's fun to see them be, you know, good castmates and have a good time," he said. "I just think they're such great co-stars. I think chemistry is part of that, right? I think they have such great onscreen chemistry that it really, you know, means it's well done."