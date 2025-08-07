EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson 'Terrified' New Girlfriend Pamela Anderson 'Doesn't Feel the Same' About Him — As 'Baywatch' Alum 'Hiding' Truth From Movie Star

But insiders have told us the Batman Begins star and Baywatch babe have been dating "for a while" now. The veteran stars have been pictured kissing on the red carpet while promoting their new movie.

A source recently said: "Pam is very drawn to Liam because he is totally open to her way of thinking and living, and especially her approach to fame, which is impressive.

"She has been telling friends he is smitten and does a lot of sweet things for her, like sending her flowers, and spending time with her sons and dogs."

For Neeson, the romance comes 16 years after the tragic death of his wife, Natasha Richardson.

During Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the duo's easy rapport was on full display. Host Cohen joked about their shared lip balm and pointedly noted the growing fan base behind their bond.

Addressing Neeson's son in the audience, he said: "All of your dad's friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say. Right, Danny?"