Curse of Clinton: Trump Claims Howard Stern's SiriusXM Show 'Went Down’ After the Shock Jock Endorsed Hillary in 2016

The president claimed the shock jockey's show "went down" after Stern chose to endorse Clinton over him in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump said he 'used to have fun' with Stern.

Trump was fielding questions from reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, August 6, when he was informed of stunning rumors claiming SiriusXM is considering canceling Stern's program after nearly 20 years of being on-air.

The president reacted: "Howard Stern is a name I haven't heard. I used to do his show, we used to have fun, but I haven't heard that name in a long time."

He then asked for more information on the situation: "What happened? He got terminated?"