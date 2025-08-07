Curse of Clinton: Trump Claims Howard Stern's SiriusXM Show 'Went Down’ After the Shock Jock Endorsed Hillary in 2016
Donald Trump has blamed the downfall of Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show on Hillary Clinton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president claimed the shock jockey's show "went down" after Stern chose to endorse Clinton over him in the 2016 presidential election.
Rumors Spread
Trump was fielding questions from reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, August 6, when he was informed of stunning rumors claiming SiriusXM is considering canceling Stern's program after nearly 20 years of being on-air.
The president reacted: "Howard Stern is a name I haven't heard. I used to do his show, we used to have fun, but I haven't heard that name in a long time."
He then asked for more information on the situation: "What happened? He got terminated?"
'He Lost His Audience'
Reporter Brian Glenn, who initially shared the news with the president, explained there's a rumored salary disagreement between Stern and SiriusXM.
Trump quipped back: "You know when he went down? When he endorsed Hillary Clinton. He lost his audience. People said, 'Give me a break.'"
The politician doubled down and said: "He went down when he endorsed Hillary Clinton."
Chatter about Stern being the next beloved host to get the axe began swirling on Tuesday, August 5. Stern's five-year contract with SiriusXM is due to expire at the end of the year, and there are serious doubts about the satellite radio platform renewing his $500million salary.
Stern began his radio career in the 80s and joined Sirius Satellite Radio, now SiriusXM, in 2006. With his Sirius debut, Stern's success skyrocketed, and he quickly amassed a loyal following. His edgy, unfiltered interview style earned him a spot in the Radio Hall of Fame in 2012.
While Stern has solidified his place in pop culture history, he hasn't locked down a deal to continue his radio show beyond 2025.
Late Night Changes
As cancellation rumors spread across social media, Stern through fans for a loop when he broke from his summer vacation to record an "emergency show" with Metallica's Lars Ulrich.
After his surprise chat with the legendary drummer, Stern sent a cryptic message to his listeners.
He said: "We will be back, though, very soon. We'll be back on the air, live. I've been refueling, so to speak."
Stern's career limbo comes after Stephen Colbert was given the boot from CBS after parent company Paramount reached a controversial $16million settlement with Trump.
Colbert didn't hold back when he called out his parent company for taking a "big fat bribe" from the president.
Meanwhile, insiders warned outspoken Trump critics Colbert and Jon Stewart were at risk of losing their jobs as Paramount's merger with Skydance Media awaits approval from the Federal Communications Commission.
Days after Colbert bashed Paramount's settlement, the late-night host announced CBS had decided to end his show after the current season wraps.
Fans slammed CBS and accused the network of bending the knee to the president.