Sydney Sweeney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Electile Dysfunction? Democrat Glenn Powell And GOP It-Girl Sydney Sweeney May Have Let Politics Get In The Way of Their Hollywood Romance

Photo of Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney and Powell were rumored to be dating while filming their movie together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 7 2025, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

They may have played lovers on screen – but in real life, their politics may have caused the final cut.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican in the state of Florida who last voted in 2024, while Glenn Powell is an active registered Democrat in Texas, most recently voting in 2020.

Their Timing Aligned, But Their Politics Didn’t

Photo of Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Promoting Anyone But You
Source: MEGA

The political divide may have been insurmountable for the co-stars.

The two Hollywood headliners were rumored to have had a behind-the-scenes romance while filming Anyone But You, with buzz and chemistry boiling over on the red carpet.

But despite fan-fueled fantasies, the ill-fated fling fizzled fast, and the political divide may have played a bigger role than anyone expected.

RadarOnline.com previously reported on Powell’s high-profile breakup with longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris amid growing cheating rumors involving Sweeney.

The rumors began before shooting on the film had even wrapped.

Around the same time, Sweeney quietly called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, which was confirmed in January 2025.

Despite the rumors, the two star-crossed lovers were seemingly not able to bridge the political divide.

Powell has not publicly commented on his own personal politics. However, his voting record, as well as his choice to move to the heavily liberal Austin, Texas, may be all that is needed to understand his beliefs.

American Eagle Backlash

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has seemingly courted controversy, and Republicans

Sweeney, on the other hand, has recently found herself thrust into the opposite side of America’s raging culture war – perhaps intentionally.

After starring in a controversial American Eagle jeans ad campaign that critics claimed included far-right symbolism, Sweeney found herself in the crosshairs of American politics, and the fallout may have stretched into her dating life.

Photo of Sydney Sweeney Billboards
Source: MEGA

Sweeney's American Eagle ads have caused major backlash.

Since then, the once-rising starlet has allegedly had a hard time finding an eligible bachelor who can live up to the Powell standard.

Her brush with scandal and seemingly courting far-right ideology may have made dating in Hollywood even tougher, despite her bombshell looks and reputation.

Sweeney’s dating pool may be looking much different these days following the ad's release.

Instead of hot Hollywood suitors, two high-profile conservatives have publicly swooned over the young actress – Ted Cruz gushed over her appearance, and Donald Trump openly boasted about her looks and voter registration.

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Neither Powell nor Sweeney have ever officially confirmed a romantic relationship.

Though neither Powell nor Sweeney have ever officially confirmed a romantic relationship, their on-screen chemistry and back-to-back breakups kept tabloids buzzing.

And while their voter registrations don’t prove anything definitive, they do hint at a major red-versus-blue mismatch behind the scenes.

While Hollywood romances often burn bright and fast, this one might’ve flamed out in the voting booth.

