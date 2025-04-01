Everything You Need to Know About Sydney Sweeney's 'New Romance' With Glen Powell — After She Dumps Fiancé and Flaunts Curves Online
A new romance could be heating up for Sydney Sweeney as her wedding continues to fizzle out on the back burner.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress seems to have rekindled an old fling with rumored ex Glen Powell after they were spotted together in Dallas, Texas, just as news broke of her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino.
Insiders recently revealed the Euphoria star and Davino, 41, called off their May wedding and were taking time apart.
Sweeney, 27, started dating the restaurant entrepreneur in 2018, and he proposed four years later.
A source revealed: "They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."
In beach photos shared to Instagram last week, the White Lotus star further appeared to ditch her wedding ring.
While exact issues in the pair's relationship remain unclear, one thing is certain – Sweeney's much-debated "friendship" with Anyone But You co-star Powell, 36.
The two were both in Powell's home state over the weekend for his sister Leslie's wedding, fueling rumors the undeniable chemistry between them from two years ago was more than just speculation.
The pair previously played into romance rumors while promoting their 2023 film.
However, the two have denied any romantic involvement – although they both acknowledged their apparent chemistry, with Powell even saying: "Sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit. It worked wonderfully."
They were also in their respective relationships while filming Anyone But You, with Powell dating model Gigi Paris. Their three-year relationship ended as production wrapped out.
Despite fans eagerly wishing for the former co-stars to finally get together, the actor's mom, Cyndy Powell, recently stepped up to shut down the whispers.
In a phone call with the DailyMail.com, she said: "They're definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there (at the wedding) with her friend."
She explained the actress is "really close friends" with their whole family – and even called the romance rumors "silly" and insisted there is "nothing going on behind closed doors."
The actor's mother added: "He's the kindest person, and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend.
"They've been friends for so long. They've known each other for so long, and they've both been single and together and with other people.
"They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he's got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he's got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It's really nice."
After being asked how she would feel if the two's relationship did turn romantic, she said: "That is none of my business. I just want what's best for everybody.
"I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally, and they take care of each other and live happily ever after."
While Powell is one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, his mom revealed he's not yet ready for his "happily ever after."
She said: "He's too busy right now. But he's a family man. He wants a family, and he wants his happily ever after. It's just not right now."
Powell's mother also insisted the whole family "loves" the actress.
She added: "We love Sydney. We've considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven't seen her in a long time. She's really a friend, and we all enjoy her."