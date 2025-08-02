Two Popular Late-Night Hosts Fear They Are Next To Be Canceled After 'Helping NBC Lose $100Million-Plus Per Year' — Days After Stephen Colbert's Show Was Axed

Even though Colbert's show was reportedly costing CBS $40million in losses annually, the host has continued to hint that constant attacks on President Donald Trump sealed his doom. NBC is taking advantage of Colbert's politically charged depiction, according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

"They're letting the narrative take hold that Colbert was canceled purely for political reasons, and that works in their favor. It distracts from the financial bloodbath happening across the late-night industry," Shuter told the Daily Mail. "NBC isn't denying the $100 million [loss] because if everyone's talking about politics, they're not talking about whether these shows are even sustainable anymore."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers both trail far behind The Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! in audience numbers when they air. Still, the NBC shows make up for it by being more successful in the streaming and YouTube realms for advertisers.