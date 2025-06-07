EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Fallon 'Set to Turn Lights Out on Tonight Show' To Get 'Last Laugh' on Network Bosses Before His Contract Deal Dies

Tomorrow is not guaranteed for Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and staffers are panicking he could leave them high and dry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fallon's contract runs until 2028, but he could be eyeing the exit way before then – as a final snub to network bosses as he loves getting "the last laught," sources told us.

"His preference would be to retire from the show as the leader in the ratings, but he’s realistic about this stuff, and he could even leave before his contract is up, if that’s the network's decision," an insider said.