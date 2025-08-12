Horror as Country Singer's Mom, 62, Stabbed to Death in 'Highly Unusual Circumstances' After Midnight Raid on Her Home
A rising country music superstar's mother, 62, has been stabbed to death in her own home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Spencer Hatcher's mother, Holly Hatcher, 62, was murdered in an attack that also left her husband, 65, injured.
The Nightmare Home Attack
According to local reports, Kevin Moses Walker, 41, murdered Holly before also attacking her husband, Michael, in Virginia on August 3.
After getting a gun from his car, Michael shot Walker dead before police found his body on the driveway.
Following the deadly attack that reportedly started around midnight, mystery still surrounds the reason, as cops claim there is no connection between the suspect and victims.
"This is a highly unusual, apparently completely random attack with an individual with no known history of violent behavior of any kind, or even criminal behavior of any kind," Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in a joint video statement with the couple's son.
Sheriff Hutcheson added: “This investigation is still ongoing with RCSO and VSP both working very hard on discovering all of the facts and highly unusual circumstances involved in this violent and tragic crime."
Before the fatal home attack, Walker did not have any history of criminal behavior.
Sheriff Hutcheson, who has known the family for years, said: "I've been in law enforcement for 31 years, and I have never seen anything like this in my entire career."
Due to Walker being dead, no charges will be filed, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Speaking Out After The Attack
Following the attack that left him with injuries, Michael Hatcher said in the statement: "There's going to be questions that will never be answered, but all I can tell you is we've cried, we've hurt, and we've hugged, and we have found more love than we have ever known has existed between us, and between you."
He also expressed gratitude towards law enforcement who helped him navigate this tragedy, saying: "You have made it much more bearable through your outpouring of love and your caring and your kindness and support to all of us."
Spencer's Canceled Shows
The couple's country music star son Spencer was set to appear at country music events in Butler County, Ohio, and Harrisonburg, Virginia, but canceled his appearances.
The singer wrote on Instagram: "It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that - due to a monumental loss in our family - I must cancel my upcoming shows at VOA Country Music Fest in Butler County, OH (8/8) and at Rockingham County Fair in Harrisonburg, VA (8/11 & 8/12).
"I hope to make these dates up to my fans in the future. I appreciate everyone that has lent their support to me and my loved ones. We ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy at this time."
Many fans and followers flocked to the comments section to offer their condolences following the tragedy.