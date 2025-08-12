EXCLUSIVE: 'Broken' Daniel Day-Lewis Risking His Health by Returning to Big Screen After Eight Year 'Retirement' Due to Exhaustion

Day-Lewis has returned from his lengthy absence with a first look at his new movie, Anemone. The Focus Features release is set to have its world premiere at next month's New York Film Festival.

The movie is a family affair for the 68-year-old, as it features the directorial debut of his son, Ronan. The two also co-wrote the film.

According to the festival: "The Northern England–set Anemone begins as a middle-aged man (Sam Bean) sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis).

"Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship, one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier."

The description continues: "An emotional powerhouse, this directorial debut is assured in both small details and grand gestures as it charts the path toward familial redemption against all odds."