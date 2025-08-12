Beckham Feud Escalates as Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Share More Wedding Vow Renewal Pics After 'Cruelly' Snubbing David and Victoria
Brooklyn Beckham has continued to twist the knife into estranged parents David and Victoria Beckham's hearts by sharing a trove of photos from his wedding vow renewal ceremony and blowout after party with his wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The wayward eldest son of David, 50, and Victoria, 51, was surrounded by Peltz's parents, brother, and other in-laws as his folks and siblings were noticeably snubbed from the festivities, heartbreakingly left to find out about the August 2 ceremony online.
The event took place in Westchester, New York, while Brooklyn's family was on a yachting vacation in the South of France, unaware of their son and daughter-in-law's latest love pledge.
They 'Do,' Again
Brooklyn, 26, and Peltz, 30, each shared massive photo dumps from the event on Monday, August 11.
Even though they've only been married for three years, the lovebirds renewed their wedding vows in front of her side of the family. The Transformers: Age of Extinction star wore her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz's wedding gown from when she tied the knot with Nicola's dad, Nelson Peltz, in 1985. Her brother, Bryan Peltz, also played a significant role in the festivities.
Billionaire Nelson, 83, served as the officiant for his daughter and son-in-law.
"This day meant so much to us," Nicola captioned one set of photos, as David and Victoria were nowhere to be seen. Nor were his brothers Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, as well as his little sister Harper, 14, who was a bridesmaid at the couple's lavish April 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.
Celebrating Without David and Victoria
Fans in the comments torched the aspiring model for excluding his family from the event.
"Just think of how your mum and dad feel Brooklyn, plus Harper. It’s really not nice what you’re doing. One day you’ll wake up and realize what a huge mistake you’ve made," one person wrote, while a second added, "It was done on purpose to exclude his family," about the spectacle.
A third user was highly sympathetic to Brooklyn's parents, commenting, "As a mom of 2 adult children myself, I cannot even begin to imagine how David and Victoria are feeling right now. They must be utterly heartbroken. Just awful."
'Cruel and Spiteful'
"This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria," a source told The Sun about Brooklyn's vicious snub of his family while lovingly embracing his in-laws. at the vow renewal.
"Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David, especially," the insider spilled about the soccer legend whose son has embraced his father-in-law over his dad.
"It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that," the source said about the estrangement between nepo baby Brooklyn and his family.
Ghosting His Family
Tensions between the Beckhams and their eldest child became highly apparent when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David's star-studded 50th birthday dinner in London in early May.
The failed chef then made matters worse by publicly wishing Nelson a happy birthday after failing to do the same for his biological dad.
“Happy Birthday, Nelson. We love you,” Brooklyn wrote in an Instagram Story in June over a photo of himself with his wife and her father.
On Father's Day in June, David offered an olive branch to Brooklyn with a sweet photo showing all four of his children shortly after Harper's 2011.
"My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you... every single day, I will always be here for you no matter what," the Inter Miami CF owner pledged in the caption.
He added: "There is no greater gift in life than making me a dad...Happy Father's Day... love you kiddies more than you could imagine."
While Cruz and Romeo responded in the comments with loving responses to their dad, Brooklyn neglected to do the same.