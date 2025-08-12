Angelina Jolie, 50, Quits Hollywood and Makes Desperate Move Overseas — as She Plots 'Historic' Home Sale After Split From Ex Brad

An insider reportedly said the Maleficent star has officially decided to "put the house up for sale" and has begun exploring "locations abroad" as she inches closer and closer to becoming an empty nester.

According to a source, Jolie's move from Southern California has been a long time coming, as she "never wanted to live in L.A. full time," but "she didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad."

Last year Jolie confessed in a past interview she was only in L.A. "because I have to be here from a divorce."

Jolie shares three adopted children – Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 20 – and three biological children – Shiloh, 18, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – with Pitt, 61.