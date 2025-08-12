Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, 50, Quits Hollywood and Makes Desperate Move Overseas — as She Plots 'Historic' Home Sale After Split From Ex Brad

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Angelina Jolie has laid out plans to leave Hollywood for good after her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

After more than three decades working in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie has walked away from Tinseltown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now that her bitter divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt has been finalized after eight agonizing years of legal drama, Jolie, 50, is said to be plotting for a "historic" sale of her Los Angeles home.

Article continues below advertisement

Moving Plans

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

A source said Jolie has plans to 'put the house up for sale' and is looking at 'locations abroad.'

An insider reportedly said the Maleficent star has officially decided to "put the house up for sale" and has begun exploring "locations abroad" as she inches closer and closer to becoming an empty nester.

According to a source, Jolie's move from Southern California has been a long time coming, as she "never wanted to live in L.A. full time," but "she didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad."

Last year Jolie confessed in a past interview she was only in L.A. "because I have to be here from a divorce."

Jolie shares three adopted children – Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 20 – and three biological children – Shiloh, 18, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – with Pitt, 61.

Article continues below advertisement

Countdown to the Twins' 18th Birthday

Sources said Jolie will move next year when her youngest kids Knox and Vivienne turn 18.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Jolie will move next year when her youngest kids Knox and Vivienne turn 18.

Sources claimed Jolie "plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year."

They added: "She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."

Jolie has addressed the challenges of raising a large family and wanting the experiences of living abroad.

She previously said: "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

Article continues below advertisement

Travel Plans

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie previously confessed she was only living in Los Angeles 'because I have to be here from a divorce.'

After leaving the City of Angels, Jolie said she'll "spend a lot of time in Cambodia," where she adopted her oldest son, Maddox, in 2002. While speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February, Jolie said Cambodia was the one place "in my heart" she considers home.

But the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star also suggested she wouldn't be anchored to one place, noting she plans to "spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

As for the 50-year-old's "historic" real estate sale, the source gushed over Jolie's abode, calling the home "a historic masterpiece and truly such a beautiful estate."

Article continues below advertisement

Jolie's 'Historic Masterpiece'

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie purchased her current 11,000 square foot Los Feliz mansion for $24.5million in 2017.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson

'Devastated' Kelly Clarkson's Grief for Her 2 Kids After Ex-Husband's Death Said to Be 'Fueled by Her Own Troubled Childhood’

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Afterlife Beliefs Revealed — And They Are NOTHING Like You Would Expect From the Bat-Biting 'Prince of Darkness'

Jolie purchased the Los Feliz mansion for $24.5million in 2017, a year after she split from the Fight Club star, who lives a short five minutes away.

The estate was built in 1913 and features 11,000 square feet of interior space, including six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Additional luxuries include four fireplaces, a wine cellar, formal gardens, a pool with fountains, and views of the Griffith Observatory.

Famed director Cecil B. DeMille bought the home for $28,000 in 1916. When Charlie Chaplin moved out of a neighboring house, DeMille bought his property and combined the home with his. DeMille lived in the two-acre mansion for nearly 40 years until his death in 1959.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

She acknowledged her home's rich Hollywood history in 2021, saying: "I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out.

"I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think.

"I feel very fortunate we have that at this time."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.