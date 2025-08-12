Angelina Jolie, 50, Quits Hollywood and Makes Desperate Move Overseas — as She Plots 'Historic' Home Sale After Split From Ex Brad
After more than three decades working in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie has walked away from Tinseltown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now that her bitter divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt has been finalized after eight agonizing years of legal drama, Jolie, 50, is said to be plotting for a "historic" sale of her Los Angeles home.
Moving Plans
An insider reportedly said the Maleficent star has officially decided to "put the house up for sale" and has begun exploring "locations abroad" as she inches closer and closer to becoming an empty nester.
According to a source, Jolie's move from Southern California has been a long time coming, as she "never wanted to live in L.A. full time," but "she didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad."
Last year Jolie confessed in a past interview she was only in L.A. "because I have to be here from a divorce."
Jolie shares three adopted children – Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 20 – and three biological children – Shiloh, 18, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – with Pitt, 61.
Countdown to the Twins' 18th Birthday
Sources claimed Jolie "plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year."
They added: "She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."
Jolie has addressed the challenges of raising a large family and wanting the experiences of living abroad.
She previously said: "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."
Travel Plans
After leaving the City of Angels, Jolie said she'll "spend a lot of time in Cambodia," where she adopted her oldest son, Maddox, in 2002. While speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February, Jolie said Cambodia was the one place "in my heart" she considers home.
But the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star also suggested she wouldn't be anchored to one place, noting she plans to "spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."
As for the 50-year-old's "historic" real estate sale, the source gushed over Jolie's abode, calling the home "a historic masterpiece and truly such a beautiful estate."
Jolie's 'Historic Masterpiece'
Jolie purchased the Los Feliz mansion for $24.5million in 2017, a year after she split from the Fight Club star, who lives a short five minutes away.
The estate was built in 1913 and features 11,000 square feet of interior space, including six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Additional luxuries include four fireplaces, a wine cellar, formal gardens, a pool with fountains, and views of the Griffith Observatory.
Famed director Cecil B. DeMille bought the home for $28,000 in 1916. When Charlie Chaplin moved out of a neighboring house, DeMille bought his property and combined the home with his. DeMille lived in the two-acre mansion for nearly 40 years until his death in 1959.
She acknowledged her home's rich Hollywood history in 2021, saying: "I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out.
"I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think.
"I feel very fortunate we have that at this time."