Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Favorite Roles – Including How Brad Pitt 'Surprised' Her on Set of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie shared her favorite roles and recalled how Brad Pitt surprised her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Screen beauty Angelina Jolie was destined to be an actress – dad Jon Voight won an Oscar for Coming Home and mom Marcheline Bertrand was a respected actress and producer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Here are Jolie’s 10 favorite roles and what the 50-year-old Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner said they mean to her.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Business

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie favorite roles brad pitt surprise mr mrs smith
Source: MEGA

Jon Voight's Oscar legacy inspired Angelina Jolie to embrace acting.

Article continues below advertisement

'Hackers (1995)'

On her first leading role: "Actually, it's funny, I don’t really watch my own films. I don't think I’ve seen it since the premiere. That's where I met my first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, who is still a great friend. So I think of him when I think of that movie."

'Gia (1998)'

In the title role as tragic model Gia Carangi: "Playing a real person you identify with makes you feel a responsibility. Then you live inside her world for a bit, and you just feel so deeply sad that she felt she was of value only as a face."

Article continues below advertisement

'Pushing Tin (1999)'

She married costar Billy Bob Thornton after filming wrapped, but they divorced in 2003. "He started focusing on his music and different films. I started focusing on traveling and really wanted to adopt a child," she said.

'Girl, Interrupted (1999)'

Opposite Winona Ryder, she'd win an Oscar as a psychiatric patient. "I came into this business doing things like Girl, Interrupted. I expressed so much of my madness and my pain. When people connected to it, I felt less alone."

'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)'

She thought it was "ridiculous" to play the action hero but did it anyway, since "I've always been ridiculously fearless. I feel alive when I’m afraid. And you know what? The worst thing that happens is I die. At least I lived."

Article continues below advertisement

Angie's Surprise

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie favorite roles brad pitt surprise mr mrs smith
Source: MEGA

Billy Bob Thornton and Jolie split as she turned to travel and adoption.

Article continues below advertisement

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)'

On starting a long-term relationship with costar Brad Pitt: "Brad was a huge surprise for me. I was content to be a single mom."

'Kung Fu Panda (2008)'

"I think every woman has an element of a tiger in her. She's trained and disciplined and focused. She’s a woman I admire."

'Changeling (2008)'

"I had my kids with me as much as possible. I was so emotional that I just found myself being very, very goofy with them. I was so happy that I knew where my kids were and that they were okay."

Article continues below advertisement

Angie's Power

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce Takes New Dramatic Turn as Alice Evans is Accused of 'Faking Homelessness' and 'Needing Food Stamps' in Bitter Court Fight With Ex Ioan Gruffudd — Despite 'Earning $130K' Each Year

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Island

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's 'Honeytrap' Blackmail Tapes Location Revealed — Pedophile Spy Stashed Sick Sex Footage in Safe on Orgy Island

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie favorite roles brad pitt surprise mr mrs smith
Source: MEGA

Jolie said 'Girl, Interrupted' made her feel less alone.

'Maleficent (2014)'

"She was my favorite Disney character. I was afraid of her and loved her. She represents all sides of what it means to be human, even though she's not. She's slightly crazy, extremely vibrant, a little wicked and has a big sense of humor. So, she's quite full-on."

'Eternals (2021)'

On joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as superhuman Thena: "I found her stronger than most people I've ever played. Not because she's a superhero, but because she's actually trying to overcome memories she's struggling with."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.