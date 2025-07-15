EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Favorite Roles – Including How Brad Pitt 'Surprised' Her on Set of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
Screen beauty Angelina Jolie was destined to be an actress – dad Jon Voight won an Oscar for Coming Home and mom Marcheline Bertrand was a respected actress and producer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Here are Jolie’s 10 favorite roles and what the 50-year-old Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner said they mean to her.
Family Business
'Hackers (1995)'
On her first leading role: "Actually, it's funny, I don’t really watch my own films. I don't think I’ve seen it since the premiere. That's where I met my first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, who is still a great friend. So I think of him when I think of that movie."
'Gia (1998)'
In the title role as tragic model Gia Carangi: "Playing a real person you identify with makes you feel a responsibility. Then you live inside her world for a bit, and you just feel so deeply sad that she felt she was of value only as a face."
'Pushing Tin (1999)'
She married costar Billy Bob Thornton after filming wrapped, but they divorced in 2003. "He started focusing on his music and different films. I started focusing on traveling and really wanted to adopt a child," she said.
'Girl, Interrupted (1999)'
Opposite Winona Ryder, she'd win an Oscar as a psychiatric patient. "I came into this business doing things like Girl, Interrupted. I expressed so much of my madness and my pain. When people connected to it, I felt less alone."
'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)'
She thought it was "ridiculous" to play the action hero but did it anyway, since "I've always been ridiculously fearless. I feel alive when I’m afraid. And you know what? The worst thing that happens is I die. At least I lived."
Angie's Surprise
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)'
On starting a long-term relationship with costar Brad Pitt: "Brad was a huge surprise for me. I was content to be a single mom."
'Kung Fu Panda (2008)'
"I think every woman has an element of a tiger in her. She's trained and disciplined and focused. She’s a woman I admire."
'Changeling (2008)'
"I had my kids with me as much as possible. I was so emotional that I just found myself being very, very goofy with them. I was so happy that I knew where my kids were and that they were okay."
Angie's Power
'Maleficent (2014)'
"She was my favorite Disney character. I was afraid of her and loved her. She represents all sides of what it means to be human, even though she's not. She's slightly crazy, extremely vibrant, a little wicked and has a big sense of humor. So, she's quite full-on."
'Eternals (2021)'
On joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as superhuman Thena: "I found her stronger than most people I've ever played. Not because she's a superhero, but because she's actually trying to overcome memories she's struggling with."