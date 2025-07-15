EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Favorite Roles – Including How Brad Pitt 'Surprised' Her on Set of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

'Pushing Tin (1999)'

She married costar Billy Bob Thornton after filming wrapped, but they divorced in 2003. "He started focusing on his music and different films. I started focusing on traveling and really wanted to adopt a child," she said.

'Girl, Interrupted (1999)'

Opposite Winona Ryder, she'd win an Oscar as a psychiatric patient. "I came into this business doing things like Girl, Interrupted. I expressed so much of my madness and my pain. When people connected to it, I felt less alone."

'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)'

She thought it was "ridiculous" to play the action hero but did it anyway, since "I've always been ridiculously fearless. I feel alive when I’m afraid. And you know what? The worst thing that happens is I die. At least I lived."