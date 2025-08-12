French First Lady Brigitte Macron Hired Investigators to Probe Candace Owens — Before Launching Multi-million Dollar Legal Bid Over Sex Swap Claims

Despite being hit with a lawsuit, Owens has refused to back down and continued to attack the Macrons on her show.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Owens addressed Emmanuel and Brigitte hiring a private investigator to "look into my relationship with Russia" on her podcast and accused the French first lady of suffering from "mental illness."

Owens also took to social media to slam the couple for hiring private investigators, despite the move being common practice in lawsuits.

She wrote on X: "How is this not mental illness? @EmmanuelMacron is being absolutely humiliated."

Hours later, she doubled down in a follow-up post, writing: "I cannot believe my eyes. This is a literal head of state hiring investigators to look into a mother who podcasts from her basement. @EmmanuelMacron, your wife absolutely must check into rehab."