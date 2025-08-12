Florida Sex Offenders Poised to 'Riot' After Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From Tallahassee Prison to Cushy 'Club Fed' in Texas

Maxwell's move came after she spent two days spilling what she knew about Epstein's sex crimes to Justice Department officials, as she tries to cut a deal with federal prosecutors for an early release.

The events unfolding don't sit well with the inmates left behind.

"'I spoke to my bunkee two days ago and she said the sex offenders are about to start a riot," former inmate Kathryn Comolli, who once briefly shared a room with Maxwell, claimed to the Daily Mail. "They feel that Maxwell has been given special treatment."

Comolli, 44, served two years at the same time as Maxwell for "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine." She revealed Maxwell's sweet deal has left her friends on the inside feeling sour.

"My friend said that any time the news comes on and Maxwell's on the screen, they start booing and throwing things at the TV," Comolli added.