Florida Sex Offenders Poised to 'Riot' After Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From Tallahassee Prison to Cushy 'Club Fed' in Texas
Convicted sex offenders left behind at the Florida jail that previously housed Ghislaine Maxwell are "ready to riot" over the special treatment Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover has been given, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maxwell was transferred from her cramped Tallahassee prison cell to a minimum security complex in Texas that has been dubbed "Club Fed."
Maxwell's move came after she spent two days spilling what she knew about Epstein's sex crimes to Justice Department officials, as she tries to cut a deal with federal prosecutors for an early release.
The events unfolding don't sit well with the inmates left behind.
"'I spoke to my bunkee two days ago and she said the sex offenders are about to start a riot," former inmate Kathryn Comolli, who once briefly shared a room with Maxwell, claimed to the Daily Mail. "They feel that Maxwell has been given special treatment."
Comolli, 44, served two years at the same time as Maxwell for "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine." She revealed Maxwell's sweet deal has left her friends on the inside feeling sour.
"My friend said that any time the news comes on and Maxwell's on the screen, they start booing and throwing things at the TV," Comolli added.
New Lap of Luxury
The Florida prison Maxwell left has faced complaints over overcrowded cells, stale food, and backed-up toilets that are never clean. Meanwhile, her new home offers relaxed supervision, open grounds, and participation in community programs such as training service dogs.
Comolli said the threat of an uprising in Florida is real.
"'Tallahassee definitely has a situation on its hands," she shared. "I think they thought they were going to get rid of the headache by getting rid of Maxwell, but really they have created a bigger headache."
Inmate Uprising Possible
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for helping Epstein groom and abuse underage girls. It turns out her new Texas inmates aren't fans of hers either.
Julie Howell, currently serving 12 months for theft at the Bryan Prison Camp, said: "Every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here. This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders. Human trafficking is a violent crime."
Howell also warned Maxwell's presence has created a dangerous atmosphere.
She added: "We have heard there are threats against her life, and many of us are worried about our own safety because she's here."
One source told RadarOnline.com: "Ghislaine may be locked in a soft prison, but that still doesn't protect her from the beating she could be headed for."
'Credible Threats' Against Maxwell
Prison officials have already ordered a lockdown and closed blinds upon Maxwell's arrival, a move seen by some inmates as an attempt to shield her from confrontation.
A source familiar with the transfer said the move was prompted by "credible threats" made against Maxwell by inmates at Tallahassee after she reportedly cooperated with government officials.
"As soon as Ghislaine spoke to the government, she was considered a snitch," the source said. "There were very real fears that her safety couldn't be guaranteed."