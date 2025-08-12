EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell 'Headed for a Beating' in Her Soft Prison as Fellow Convicts Rage Sex Trafficker is Too Vile for Their Lock-Up
Ghislaine Maxwell is facing backlash from fellow inmates at a Texas federal prison camp after her controversial transfer from a stricter facility – sparking safety concerns and outrage among prisoners who say she does not belong there and could be "heading for a beating."
"As a mother of a sex-trafficking victim, I'm absolutely disgusted she's in this facility," RadarOnline.com can reveal Julie Howell, 44, who is currently serving a one-year sentence for theft at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, said about the doing time with the shamed socialite.
She added: "Regardless of her reasoning, I don't think she belongs here."
A source said: "Ghislaine may be locked in a soft prison, but that still doesn't protect her from the beating she could be headed for."
Anger Over Ghislaine's Transfer
Jeffrey Epstein's madam Maxwell, 63, has been quietly moved last week from a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to FPC Bryan, a minimum-security institution 100 miles outside Houston.
The prison primarily houses non-violent offenders, including white-collar criminals such as Elizabeth Holmes, the 40-year-old founder of Theranos.
Inmates at Bryan benefit from relaxed supervision, open grounds, and participation in community programs such as training service dogs – an environment some say is wholly inappropriate for a convicted s-- trafficker.
Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.
Howell added: "Every inmate I've heard from is upset she's here.
"This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders. Human trafficking is a violent crime."
Prison officials have already ordered a lockdown and closed blinds upon Maxwell's arrival, a move seen by some inmates as an attempt to shield her from confrontation.
A source familiar with the transfer said the move was prompted by "credible threats" made against Maxwell by inmates at Tallahassee after she reportedly cooperated with government officials.
"As soon as Ghislaine spoke to the government, she was considered a snitch," the source said.
"There were very real fears that her safety couldn't be guaranteed."
Maxwell has been interrogated for nine hours by Todd Blanche, 49, Donald Trump's deputy attorney general, about Epstein's connections to high-profile figures including Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and the Duke of York.
Her legal team has said she is willing to testify before Congress in exchange for a pardon or a reduced sentence – something Trump, 79, has not ruled out.
Concern Over Ghislaine's Transfer To The New Prison Camp
Inside Bryan, however, concern is mounting over what Maxwell's presence might mean for security.
Howell, a former professor who spent 22 years in children's education, has a personal stake in the issue.
Her 17-year-old daughter was trafficked and later shot by a man now serving more than 20 years in federal prison.
Howell adopted her granddaughter and said the trauma from the incident led to her gambling addiction, which she funded by stealing nearly $1million from Tarleton State University.
She pleaded guilty earlier this year and surrendered to FPC Bryan in July.
Fears That Ghislaine Is 'Too High Risk'
"I don't blame anyone else for the actions that brought me here," she said.
"But having Ms Maxwell here triggered all of those feelings. That incident changed the trajectory of my daughter's life – and mine."
Howell also expressed concerns about Maxwell escaping, declaring: "This is a camp you can literally walk out of.
"I don't care how many people she turns in, it doesn't take away from her actions. She's too high-risk to be here."