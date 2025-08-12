EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell 'Headed for a Beating' in Her Soft Prison as Fellow Convicts Rage Sex Trafficker is Too Vile for Their Lock-Up

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing backlash from fellow inmates at a Texas federal prison camp after her controversial transfer from a stricter facility – sparking safety concerns and outrage among prisoners who say she does not belong there and could be "heading for a beating."

"As a mother of a sex-trafficking victim, I'm absolutely disgusted she's in this facility," RadarOnline.com can reveal Julie Howell, 44, who is currently serving a one-year sentence for theft at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, said about the doing time with the shamed socialite.

She added: "Regardless of her reasoning, I don't think she belongs here."

A source said: "Ghislaine may be locked in a soft prison, but that still doesn't protect her from the beating she could be headed for."