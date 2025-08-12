Biden Divorce Bombshell: Ex-Prez Joe's Daughter Ashley, 44, Splits With Plastic Surgeon Husband Howard Krein, 59, After 13 Years of Marriage
Jill and Joe Biden's daughter Ashley has filed for divorce from husband Dr. Howard Krein after nearly 13 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ashley, 44, filed for divorce from Krein at the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday, August 11.
A representative for the former president's youngest daughter reportedly confirmed her filing. Divorce complaints are not public record in Philadelphia.
Ashley was introduced to Krein, who works as an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, in 2010 by her late older brother Beau.
The pair tied the knot in a Jewish-Catholic interfaith ceremony held at the same church where Ashley was baptized – St. Joseph's on the Brandywine in Greenville, Delaware – in June 2012 following Krein's romantic sunset proposal in Big Sur, California.
Cryptic Posts
The same day Ashley filed to legally end her marriage, she made several cryptic posts about "freedom" on social media.
On her Instagram Story, the 44-year-old shared a snap of herself giving a thumbs up as she walked through a park set to Beyoncé's Freedom.
She also shared an inspirational quote reading, "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before," which was set to Lauryn Hill's Freedom Time.
Personal Life
Court records showed Ashley and Howard owned a property in Philadelphia's upscale Society Hill neighborhood, which is known for its cobblestone streets, Washington Square park and proximity Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.
Ashley received her Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania in 2010. She has followed in her parent's footsteps with public service, serving as a social worker and social justice activist in Delaware as well as working with formerly incarcerated women in Philadelphia through the Women’s Wellness Spa(ce).
Campaign Trail
Despite her parents being the former president and first lady, Ashley has largely lived her life out of the public spotlight.
She introduced Joe, 82, at the 2020 Democratic National Convention and again four years later.
During her 2024 speech, Ashley recalled a sweet moment when her parents hosted her wedding reception in the backyard of their Delaware home.
Ashley told the crowd: "At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception.
"He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional."
In an unusually fiery move, Ashley recently defended her father and his dedication to the country on social media amid the Republican-led House Oversight Committee investigation to determine whether or not Biden administrations covered up the ex-president's cognitive decline and use of autopen during his final months in the Oval Office.
Ashley shared a photo with Joe and Jill at the beach and captioned the post: "The ONLY coverup of this family is a BEACH coverup!!! The truth is, Dad gave his ALL to America and continues til this day. He NEVER gave up on you. And he listened to all of you. And he acted. The man has led his life by ACTIONS not words.
"He aged, YES! As we all do! And the stress of the presidency accelerates. But he was always MORE than capable of doing the job. And a damn good one. He worked harder than anyone I have ever known- he took his duty and sacred obligation to this country very seriously.
"The noise is so DAMN disrespectful and untrue …AND, it’s just that- noise/static- created by those committed to perpetuating and profiting from some real BS. Get lost with your anonymous sources and fake news."
She concluded her post by thanking supporters for sending well wishes to her family amid the probe and her father's cancer battle.