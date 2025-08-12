Biden Divorce Bombshell: Ex-Prez Joe's Daughter Ashley, 44, Splits With Plastic Surgeon Husband Howard Krein, 59, After 13 Years of Marriage

In an unusually fiery move, Ashley recently defended her father and his dedication to the country on social media amid the Republican-led House Oversight Committee investigation to determine whether or not Biden administrations covered up the ex-president's cognitive decline and use of autopen during his final months in the Oval Office.

Ashley shared a photo with Joe and Jill at the beach and captioned the post: "The ONLY coverup of this family is a BEACH coverup!!! The truth is, Dad gave his ALL to America and continues til this day. He NEVER gave up on you. And he listened to all of you. And he acted. The man has led his life by ACTIONS not words.

"He aged, YES! As we all do! And the stress of the presidency accelerates. But he was always MORE than capable of doing the job. And a damn good one. He worked harder than anyone I have ever known- he took his duty and sacred obligation to this country very seriously.

"The noise is so DAMN disrespectful and untrue …AND, it’s just that- noise/static- created by those committed to perpetuating and profiting from some real BS. Get lost with your anonymous sources and fake news."

She concluded her post by thanking supporters for sending well wishes to her family amid the probe and her father's cancer battle.