EXCLUSIVE: Claws Are Out! Carrie Underwood Ready To Relaunch Hollywood Career and Top Enemy Taylor Swift's Massive Failure as Their Feud Rages On

Catty Carrie Underwood wants to relaunch her Hollywood acting career and get one over on her rival Taylor Swift at the same time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Swift's major-film debut in Cats bombed at the box office in 2019, as did her next screen effort, 2022's Amsterdam, Underwood's cameo on Cobra Kai in 2021 was deemed a success by fans and showbiz execs.