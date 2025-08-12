EXCLUSIVE: Claws Are Out! Carrie Underwood Ready To Relaunch Hollywood Career and Top Enemy Taylor Swift's Massive Failure as Their Feud Rages On
Catty Carrie Underwood wants to relaunch her Hollywood acting career and get one over on her rival Taylor Swift at the same time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Swift's major-film debut in Cats bombed at the box office in 2019, as did her next screen effort, 2022's Amsterdam, Underwood's cameo on Cobra Kai in 2021 was deemed a success by fans and showbiz execs.
The insider said: "Carrie thoroughly enjoyed [playing the part], and it would give her a lot of satisfaction to tackle a real role this time.
"It would also be sweet to do what Taylor hasn't been able to do and make inroads in that sphere.
"They've always been rivals, as everyone knows – there's no love lost there."
Underwood, 42, is keeping everyone guessing about whether or not she'll return as a judge on American Idol next year, but in any case, she also plans on pursuing her acting ambitions.
"She's spent time in L.A. doing Idol and feels she's got a better grip on the acting scene now. It would be a great springboard, whether she chooses to do another season of Idol or not," said the insider.
Sources said the songbirds' feud dates back to when Tay-Tay, 35, crossed over to pop, which Underwood felt dishonored the country music world.
Another source close to Swift played down talk of a rivalry, adding: "Taylor has always respected her roots in country and put out two country albums last year."
But they are on opposite sides politically, with Swift supporting Kamala Harris, and the Jesus, Take the Wheel songstress performing America the Beautiful at Donald Trump's inauguration, which some said she did just to spite Swift.
That hasn't been Underwood's only diss. On Idol, she made a dig that a contestant had a "Taylor Swift-esque" quality.
Poking Fun At Taylor Swift
And Underwood and Brad Paisley poked fun at Swift's dating history and political views at the CMAs... while Swift was in the audience.
"They don't pan to you if you're not laughing," Swift deadpanned in response.
Added the source: "People used to make comparisons between Carrie and Taylor, which annoyed Carrie. Carrie likes to think of herself as No. 1. Now she seems to take pleasure out of stomping on Taylor's toes."