'Devastated' Kelly Clarkson in 'No Shape' to Return to Talk Show in September After Ex-Husband's Brandon Blackstock's Sudden Death

Kelly Clarkson is said to be too "devastated" over the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to resume her daytime talkshow as planned in September, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clarkson, 43, was mysteriously absent for 10 episodes of her NBC talk show earlier this year. At the time, a source said the American Idol alum's absence was due to a "personal matter" that "didn't involve her."

After her ex-husband and former manager Blackstock died aged 48 on August 7 following a three year battle with cancer, an insider confirmed Clarkson's previous absence was due to his health issues.