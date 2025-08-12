Your tip
Celebrity > Kelly Clarkson

'Devastated' Kelly Clarkson in 'No Shape' to Return to Talk Show in September After Ex-Husband's Brandon Blackstock's Sudden Death

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is too 'devastated' over ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death to return to her talk show in September.

Aug. 12 2025, Published 8:37 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson is said to be too "devastated" over the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to resume her daytime talkshow as planned in September, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clarkson, 43, was mysteriously absent for 10 episodes of her NBC talk show earlier this year. At the time, a source said the American Idol alum's absence was due to a "personal matter" that "didn't involve her."

After her ex-husband and former manager Blackstock died aged 48 on August 7 following a three year battle with cancer, an insider confirmed Clarkson's previous absence was due to his health issues.

Blackstock's Death

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock.
Source: MEGA

Clarkson's ex-husband died at age 48 on August 7.

The Since U Been Gone singer and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013 and shared two children together, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020 after nearly seven-years of marriage. The pair finalized their divorce in 2022 after a nasty two-year legal battle. Blackstock was reportedly diagnosed with cancer after his split from Clarkson.

Between her stressful personal life and jam-packed work schedule, a well-placed insider claimed Clarkson is too "exhausted" to resume her talk show in a few weeks as planned.

'Putting On a Brave Face'

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson missed 10 episodes of her daytime talkshow earlier this year due to a 'personal matter.'

A production source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "She's exhausted – mentally, emotionally, and physically.

"Kelly's been putting on a brave face, but behind the scenes, she's running on empty."

In addition to navigating life as a single-mother and Blackstock's health issues, Clarkson decided to move her show from Los Angeles to New York – and her pals said she may have taken over extended herself.

The source added: "She's a perfectionist. She gives everything to her guests and her audience – but by the time the cameras stop rolling, there's nothing left for her."

'Risks Burning Out Completely'

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

A source said Clarkson's pals fear 'she risks burning out' if she doesn't take a break.

Now, the Stronger singer's inner circle are concerned she'll burn out soon if she doesn't take a much needed break.

The insider said: "If Kelly doesn't slow down, she risks burning out completely. She's a pro, but she's human."

As for returning to her talk show in September, the source said: "She loves her fans. But right now, Kelly needs to love herself enough to take a break."

Meanwhile, a separate insider also close to The Kelly Clarkson Show claimed the host is taking time to "process" her ex-husband's death, but insisted she was "coming back as scheduled next month."

'No Changes Being Made'

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

A separate source claimed 'no changes are being made' for Clarkson's show in the wake of Blackstock's death.

The second insider reportedly shared: "She is first and foremost present for her kids and processing the tragedy herself in many different layers but she has been in some meetings already. And she is looking forward to her show coming back.

"The show is coming back as scheduled next month, no changes are being made as of right now.

"Everything is moving along as previously planned before this. She needs a sense of normalcy and routine, and quite frankly needs the distraction."

