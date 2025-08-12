How a 'Loophole' Will Spare 'Wanted War Criminal' Vladimir Putin From Being Arrested During Alaskan Peace Summit With Trump

Vladimir Putin has been able to put to rest any fears of being placed in handcuffs during his upcoming trip to Alaska to meet with Donald Trump thanks to a significant legal "loophole" RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Putin, 72, is scheduled to meet with Trump, 79, on Friday, August 15, to discuss a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine war.

While the planned meeting has sparked a fury of political discourse, pundits were quick to point out a standing arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Putin in March 2023, one year after his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.