Laura Loomer Takes X-Rated Jab at Kamala Harris in Newly Unsealed Court Testimony From Bill Maher Defamation Fight

Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer took an X-rated swipe at Kamala Harris in newly unsealed testimony from her ongoing defamation battle with comedian Bill Maher, a comment Puck reported on but deemed too inappropriate to publish, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The testimony stems from Loomer’s lawsuit over Maher’s on-air joke saying she had slept with Donald Trump, which she claims damaged her reputation and cost her a White House job.

Loomer testified about her connections inside Trumpworld, her repeated visits to Mar-a-Lago, and her past incendiary remarks, including one about Harris' anatomy, Maher's legal team confronted her with in court. According to reports, the testimony revealed Loomer was no stranger to lobbing crude personal attacks at political rivals.

Loomer's Deposition Over Maher's Trump Joke

Maher’s attorney, Kate Bolger of Davis Wright Tremaine, grilled Loomer about some of her most inflammatory remarks, including her graphic dig at Harris’ anatomy. The deposition exchange appeared designed to undermine Loomer's claim that Maher's joke caused meaningful reputational harm by pointing out her history of slinging sexual innuendos.

The X-rated jab wasn't Loomer's only swipe at the former vice president. In October 2024, on her Rumble show Loomer Unleashed, the 32-year-old accused Harris of "rolling out more of her fake accents" in an attempt to connect with Black voters. "I mean, she might as well just start talking about fried chicken and watermelon because her policies and her outreach to Black Americans is, is very offensive," Loomer said at the time, according to Media Matters. "I’m not Black, obviously. I’m not going to pretend to be Black like Kamala Harris does, although I will say I'm blacker than Kamala Harris."

Loomer has also trafficked in racial stereotypes about Harris' Indian heritage. In a social media post, she claimed if Harris were elected president, "the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center."

Critics have long critiqued President Trump for his ties to Loomer, a self-described "proud Islamophobe" who has built her career on headline-grabbing provocations. She has even defended Trump on the Jeffrey Epstein front when few have wanted to touch the issue. However, Loomer testified Trump's campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, barred her from traveling on the campaign plane after the Maher joke created what he called a "media frenzy."