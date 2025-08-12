'Devastated' Kelly Clarkson's Grief for Her 2 Kids After Ex-Husband's Death Said to Be 'Fueled by Her Own Troubled Childhood’
Kelly Clarkson's grief for her children after the death of their father has been intensified due to her relationship with her own dad, RadarOnline.com can report.
The loss of Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has left her "devastated" for daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9.
Clarkson and her ex had a messy divorce, leading to a lengthy legal battle. Yet Clarkson, 43, never shared negative remarks with the kids about Blackstock, who died last week at age 48 after a three-year battle with cancer.
Those close to the inaugural American Idol winner said she kept Blackstock an active part of their lives after the split and didn't want her kids to have a relationship sadly similar to the one she has with her own dad.
"They are essentially estranged," an insider told Page Six about Clarkson's communication with her dad, Stephen.
"Kelly has had a very strained relationship with her own father her entire life," the source added. "When she and Brandon first got together, he had stressed to her how important it was that his relationship with his kids remained strong.
"Their bond wasn’t going to end just because that marriage did."
Clarkson Kept Relationship with Her Ex 'Classy'
Clarkson's divorce from Blackstock has never affected her devotion to her kids, and she had been privately supporting him during his secret three-year battle with skin cancer.
A source close to the talk show host told People: "When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake.
"Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids."
Clarkson Cancels Residency
The singer had previously singled out caring for her children as the main reason she felt it necessary to cancel her Las Vegas residency.
In a message to fans just hours before Blackstock's death, Kelly explained that she was canceling her August concerts to care for her kids.
"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote on Instagram.
Bitter Divorce Settlement
Clarkson's bitter two-year legal battle with Blackstock came to a close in March 2022, when the original American Idol winner agreed to pay her ex-husband just over $1.3million in addition to child and spousal support.
"The divorce was incredibly difficult for her – messy, painful, and something she felt terrible about," the insider added. "But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad.
"She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids."
As part of the divorce settlement, Clarkson agreed to pay Blackstock, who previously worked as her manager, $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 31, 2024, and $45,601 a month in child support until the children turn 18.
The court granted the couple joint legal custody of their two children, with the Since U Been Gone singer obtaining primary custody.