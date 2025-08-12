Your tip
Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Banned From Popular Service Dog Training at 'Club Fed' Texas Prison Camp — After Inmates Raged Over Former Madam's New 'Cushy' Life

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Federal Prison Camp Bryan
Source: MEGA;Bureau of Prisons

Ghislaine Maxwell is not allowed to interact with dogs at her new prison.

Contact us by Email

Aug. 12 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell will not be interacting with any dogs while at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, as she's been banned from the training program, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Paige Mazzoni, the chief executive of Canine Companions, made it clear the former madam won't be crossing paths with his animals.

'That's A Hard Policy'

Canine Companions wants nothing to do with Maxwell.
Source: Canine Companions/ www.canine.org

Canine Companions wants nothing to do with Maxwell.

"We do not allow anyone whose crime involves abuse towards minors or animals, including any crime of a sexual nature," Mazzoni said in an interview. "That’s a hard policy we have, so she will not be able to."

Mazzoni said he had made this decision to keep his dogs safe, and explained: "Those are crimes against the vulnerable, and you're putting them with a puppy who is vulnerable."

The organization is "leading the service dog industry so our clients and their dogs can live with greater independence," according to their website.

Maxwell, who is serving 20 years behind bars for sex trafficking, was moved from a prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to the minimum-security facility in Texas, which is known as "Club Fed" due to its cushy amenities.

Maxwell's New 'Cushy' Life

Photo of of Jen Shah
Source: MEGA

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah is another notable inmate in Maxwell's new prison, with many claiming the former madam now has it 'easy.'

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is one notable inmate at the prison, as is Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

"Club Fed" spans 37 acres and features dormitory housing with bunk beds, religious services, thorough medical access, and a focus on work and rehabilitation.

Inmates, who sleep in open cubicles that house four to eight women, with two-person bunks, a stark contrast from the solitary cells in higher-security prisons, also have access to personal luxuries.

The commissary list offers a surprisingly wide range of beauty and hygiene items, including collagen cream, Olay products, and more.

Maxwell At Risk?

Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn

Maxwell was moved to the Texas prison, known as 'Club Fed,' following her meeting with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The 63-year-old was transferred to another prison following her private meeting with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, interviews that lasted nine hours over two days.

The move has already led to backlash, especially from fellow inmates, with many thinking Maxwell does not belong there and her safety may now be at risk.

"As a mother of a sex-trafficking victim, I'm absolutely disgusted she's in this facility," Julie Howell, who is currently serving a one-year sentence, raged to RadarOnline.com. "Regardless of her reasoning, I don't think she belongs here."

She added: "Every inmate I've heard from is upset she's here. This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders. Human trafficking is a violent crime."

Does She Have Dirt On Trump?

A previous insider said: "Ghislaine may be locked in a soft prison, but that still doesn't protect her from the beating she could be headed for."

A former cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-partner also claimed Maxwell may have dirt on President Trump and could be using it as an advantage to get out of prison.

"I heard her tell another inmate that she had dirt on Trump and that it was going to get her a pardon from (then-president) Biden," Kathryn Comolli told the Daily Mail, adding the ex-president refused to get involved. "I guess Biden's camp just didn't want to go down that route."

Comolli, who served two years in the same prison as Maxwell, said the only way the sex trafficker could have been moved to the minimum-security facility was to drop details on Epstein.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The convict is believed to have 'dirt' on President Trump.

"I believe Maxwell made a deal with the devil to get that transfer out of Tallahassee," she said.

When Trump was previously asked if he was considering pardoning Maxwell, he said he's "allowed to do it" but hasn't given it much thought.

