Ghislaine Maxwell Banned From Popular Service Dog Training at 'Club Fed' Texas Prison Camp — After Inmates Raged Over Former Madam's New 'Cushy' Life

"We do not allow anyone whose crime involves abuse towards minors or animals, including any crime of a sexual nature," Mazzoni said in an interview. "That’s a hard policy we have, so she will not be able to."

Mazzoni said he had made this decision to keep his dogs safe, and explained: "Those are crimes against the vulnerable, and you're putting them with a puppy who is vulnerable."

The organization is "leading the service dog industry so our clients and their dogs can live with greater independence," according to their website.

Maxwell, who is serving 20 years behind bars for sex trafficking, was moved from a prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to the minimum-security facility in Texas, which is known as "Club Fed" due to its cushy amenities.