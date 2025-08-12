EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Afterlife Beliefs Revealed — And They Are NOTHING Like You Would Expect From the Bat-Biting 'Prince of Darkness'
Ozzy Osbourne had no worries about ending up in hell, as he never believed in it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite being known as the Prince of Darkness and featuring Satanic symbols on his albums and in gigs, the late rocker was convinced he would simply end up worm food when he died.
Ozzy's Afterlife Theory Revealed
Ozzy, who died in July aged 76 after a brutal battle with Parkinson's and suffering excruciating back surgery pain, said when asked for his thoughts on the afterlife: "I don't know. Nobody's ever come back and said, 'Hey, it's pretty cool up there,' or, 'You know, it's f------ hotter than f------ s--- down there. You've got to shovel coal.'"
The rocker also told Playboy in 2005 about his thoughts on whether we could end up in heaven or hell when we shuffle off: "I don't think I believe in that stuff. It's for people with morals."
'Did You See The Light?'
The Crazy Train rocker also dismissed a near-death experience that left him seeing a white light as a signal from his brain to his eyes when he emerged from a coma.
He saw the blast of light after December 2003, when he had been riding his quad bike in Birmingham, England, and crashed into a tree.
Ozzy suffered a string of injuries after the bike flipped, leaving him with internal bleeding and in a coma for eight days. At one point, he was clinically dead before being resuscitated by his bodyguard.
He said about the experience: "People have asked me, 'Did you see the light?' "I saw a light. But I think it was just my coming out of my coma."
Despite his disbelief in a physical heaven and hell, Ozzy did admit he believed there was some kind of "higher power" controlling the universe.
He added: "I believe in a power greater than myself that's f------ way more powerful than me – the ocean, the world, the universe."
Ozzy's death was announced on July 22 by his devastated family.
His wife Sharon, 71, and kids said in a joint statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."
Born John Michael Osbourne, Ozzy passed away at Harefield Hospital from cardiac arrest, with his death certificate also citing an acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction.
A Final Farewell
For decades, he was the hell-raising frontman of Black Sabbath and a solo star who brought heavy metal into the mainstream with jagged riffs and guttural vocals.
Yet behind the Prince of Darkness persona lay a shy son of working-class Birmingham, whose life was as tortured by addiction and illness as it was exalted by musical triumphs.
Just weeks after his final appearance in front of fans, a cathartic reunion with Black Sabbath at Villa Park in his home city of Birmingham on 5 July, Ozzy was honored with a public funeral procession in Birmingham on 30 July.
His final farewell took place in a private ceremony at his Buckinghamshire estate on 31 July, where he was laid to rest beside a lake, in a garden he had long imagined, with a tree above his grave.
He was also surrounded by bat boxes in a homage to his infamous bat-head-biting incident.