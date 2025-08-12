EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Afterlife Beliefs Revealed — And They Are NOTHING Like You Would Expect From the Bat-Biting 'Prince of Darkness'

The Crazy Train rocker also dismissed a near-death experience that left him seeing a white light as a signal from his brain to his eyes when he emerged from a coma.

He saw the blast of light after December 2003, when he had been riding his quad bike in Birmingham, England, and crashed into a tree.

Ozzy suffered a string of injuries after the bike flipped, leaving him with internal bleeding and in a coma for eight days. At one point, he was clinically dead before being resuscitated by his bodyguard.

He said about the experience: "People have asked me, 'Did you see the light?' "I saw a light. But I think it was just my coming out of my coma."